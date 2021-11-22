Winning the tri-championship of the Corinthians Women’s Libertadores highlighted in FIFA

Last Sunday, Corinthians won the tri-championship of the Women’s Libertadores. The team beat Independiente Santa Fé 2-0, with goals from Adriana and Gabi Portilho, and was featured in the official FIFA Women’s World Cup profile on twitter.

“The Corinthians are the queens of Libertadores once again! Adriana and Gabi Portilho scored the goals to ensure their return to the top after losing the crown last year”, wrote the official profile of the entity when sharing the goals of alvinegras – see below.

Corinthians ended up falling in the semifinals of the Libertadores 2020, played in March this year, after an almost flawless campaign. The team was winning 1-0 until they conceded a goal (the only one in the entire competition) at the end of the match and were eliminated on penalties.

In the competition for the title in the 2021 season, Alvinegras came from winning the tricampeonato of the Brasileirão and a classification for the final of the Paulista – the team can also be triple champion in the state. In the first phase of the Libertadores 2021, Timão beat San Lorenzo, Nacional and Deportivo Capiatá.

In the quarterfinals, it was time to face Alianza Lima and win the match 3-1. In the semifinals, Timão met Nacional again and applied a resounding rout by 8-0 in the Uruguayans to confirm the spot in the decision. In all, there were six games, six victories, 24 goals scored and two conceded by Arthur Elias’ team.

Check out the FIFA publication

🖤🤍 Corinthians are @LibertadoresFEM queens once again 👑 🇧🇷 Adriana and Gabi Portilho grab the goals to ensure @SCCPFutFemale return to the summit after losing their crown last year 🏆pic.twitter.com/NmIhSgiLUk — FIFA Women’s World Cup (@FIFAWWC) November 22, 2021

See more at: Corinthians Women, Corinthians Women’s Titles and Libertadores da America.