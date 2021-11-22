With 97 deaths in 24 hours, the average is again above 200

After recording a moving average below 200 for one day, the number rose again today. With 97 new covid-19 deaths recorded today, the average was 201.

With today’s data, the country has reached 612,722 deaths in total since the beginning of the pandemic. The data were obtained by the consortium of press vehicles, of which the UOL is part, with the state health departments.

Today’s moving average is -15% lower than the indicator 14 days ago, which indicates a trend towards stability. Yesterday the country fell. Still, the average recorded today is one of the lowest recorded since April 2020.

This indicator is the best for analyzing the pandemic, as it corrects fluctuations in data from the Health Departments, which are usually dammed up on weekends and holidays.

The daily average is compared to the same index as 14 days ago. If it stays below -15%, it indicates a downward trend; above 15%, acceleration; between these two values, stability.

The state of Tocantins did not update its data until 20:00 today and the Federal District does not release the numbers on weekends.

Six states did not register deaths today: Acre, Amapá, Amapá, Ceará, Roraima and Sergipe.

Disregarding Tocantins and Distrito Federal, 9 states had a high average of deaths, while 7 had a drop. Another 9 remained stable.

Of the regions, only the Northeast and North had high, with 36% and 94% respectively. The others fell: Midwest (-32%), Southeast (-25%) and South (-23%).

As of 20:00 yesterday, 5,064 new cases of coronaviruses have also been registered in the country. With today’s data, the total number of diagnoses reached 22,015,036 cases.

The moving average of cases stands at 8,509, the lowest number since May 8, 2020. This indicator is 17% lower than the average of 14 days ago, indicating a downward trend. It is the first day of a fall after 13 days of stability.

See the situation by state and in the Federal District

Southeast region

Espírito Santo: fall (-32%)

Minas Gerais: fall (-40%)

Rio de Janeiro: fall (-26%)

North region

Tocantins: stable (0%)*O state did not release data until 8 pm today, so the variance refers to yesterday’s data

Northeast region

Maranhão: stable (13%)

Paraíba: stable (-10%)

Pernambuco: stable (-12%)

Rio Grande do Norte: high (72%)

Midwest region

Federal District: fall (-18%) *The state does not release data on weekends, so the variation refers to yesterday’s data

Mato Grosso: stable (-15%)

Mato Grosso do Sul: high (50%)

South region

Rio Grande do Sul: stable (-8%)

Santa Catarina: stable (7%)

Ministry of Health data

The Ministry of Health reported today that Brazil registered 72 new deaths caused by covid-19. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the disease has caused 612,659 deaths across the country.

According to data released by the folder, there were 5,126 confirmed cases of covid-19 in Brazil between yesterday and today, bringing the total number of infected to 22,017,276.

According to the federal government, there have been 21,222,032 recovered cases of the disease so far in the country, with another 182,585 being followed up.

Vehicles unite for information

In response to the Jair Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the covid-19 pandemic, the media UOL, O Estado de S. Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo, O Globo, g1 and Extra formed a consortium to work collaboratively to seek the necessary information directly from the state health secretariats of the 27 units of the Federation.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Health, should be the natural source of these numbers, but the attitudes of authorities and the president himself during the pandemic cast doubt on the availability of the data and its accuracy.