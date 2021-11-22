With a rare disease, the boy progresses well and has been studied by scientists – 11/22/2021

When Alexandre Guedes Bisneto, called Xandinho by the family, was only ten days old, in 2015, Luana Brito noticed that there was something wrong with her son. “He was always very still, seemed to have constant muscle tension and stopped gaining weight, even though he was nursing a lot”, recalls the mother.

The little one was evaluated by the pediatrician, who stated that the signs did not indicate anything serious.

But, together with her mother, who is a nursing technician, Luana continued noticing that he had symptoms, in addition to very low temperatures. When Xandinho completed 22 days, she sought help from the emergency room.

“The doctor who attended us asked for blood tests. Then we could see that he had very low immunity, with levels of platelets and neutrophils lower than normal. He was transferred to the NICU and more tests were done”, he says .

With the suspicion raised by the doctors that it was an inborn error in metabolism, but unable to complete the diagnosis in Salvador, where the family lives, Xandinho’s parents traveled to São Paulo in search of professionals who could identify the cause of the condition. .

“What I learned is that with rare diseases, the conditions are often not classic — one patient has a symptom, the other is different… And so the diagnosis becomes more difficult”, says Luana.

In São Paulo, they fulfilled the mission. Xandinho was diagnosed with methylmalonic acidemia with homocystinuria (deficiency in the production of an enzyme called cystathionine beta-synthase) type CblC, an autosomal recessive inherited disease, that is, a disease induced by the recessive gene present in both the father and the mother. Type refers to an inborn error of metabolism and is associated with a failure to process vitamin B12.

The condition can lead to megaloblastic anemia (caused by a series of disorders caused by compromised DNA synthesis), lethargy, growth retardation, developmental delay, intellectual deficit and seizures.

In São Paulo, they also discovered that, inside the uterus, the little one had an intracranial hemorrhage — which had to be treated later with a valve in the skull.

Xandinho with his parents, Luana and Alexandre Image: Personal archive

Diagnosis

for the illness of Xandinho, for example, confirmation of the diagnosis was only possible after performing a genetic test. Through it, it is possible to evaluate the gene MMACHC and, if mutations are found, determine the type of disease.

It is estimated that 6% to 8% of the world’s population of 7.8 billion people are affected by a genetic disease, with at least 4 out of 10 patients receiving a wrong diagnosis at least once, complicating their clinical conditions. This is, unfortunately, despite the vast advances in genetic medicine.

There is knowledge today capable of offering agility, personalization and precision in the diagnosis and treatment of patients diagnosed with rare diseases, but this context has not yet reached a large portion of health professionals and is not a reality for patients in the SUS (Unified Health System ).

“Today we see a need to democratize knowledge of genetics, including educating health plans about the importance of tests. It is much more valid to test to prevent or treat early than to deal with rare disease at an advanced stage, including in relation to costs”, analyzes Márcia Riboldi, geneticist and CEO of Igenomix Brasil and a doctor in gynecology and obstetrics from the University of Valencia, in Spain.

Early diagnosis is essential, although it does not make a difference for all rare diseases, as some have no possibility of control, for others, such as Xandinho’s condition, yes. “Although there is no specific treatment to cure the disease, there are techniques to control the symptoms and improve the quality of life”, says Temis Maria Felix, a medical geneticist and president of the SBGM (Brazilian Society of Medical Genetics and Genomics).

Xandinho’s trajectory as an object of study

Today, the treatment of the little one, who is six years old, consists of the administration of three oral medicines (anhydrous betaine, folinic acid and l-carnitine) and one intramuscular (B12 – hydroxycobalamin), which act to provide the metabolic balance. In addition, her routine includes therapies that help her development: speech therapy, physiotherapy and occupational therapy.

Unlike most patients with the condition, Xandinho does not show any signs of macular degeneration (loss in the center of the field of vision), one of the most common features of the disease. Furthermore, according to the mother, her developmental deficit is very small compared to other children.

“When he turned three, we enrolled him in an American research program, the largest that exists on the disease, within the NIH (National Institutes of Health)”, says Luana, who participated in events about the research and materials such as a video to publicize the project, published on YouTube.

Luana, Xandinho’s mother, at a congress about the disease Image: Personal archive

Xandinho will now have a brother. After not being successful in getting pregnant by IVF (in vitro fertilization), which would enable her to choose an embryo without the disease of her first child, Luana became pregnant naturally, but had complications and lost the baby on the eve of delivery.

This year she became pregnant again naturally and is now waiting for the result of a prenatal genetic test to find out if the baby has the same mutation as Xandinho — the risk is 25%.

She is also taking medication. hydroxycobalamin with the intention of offering intrauterine treatment if the baby has the disease and is being monitored by the team of American researchers.

To share information and experiences about the board, the family is part of the CBLC Brasil group. Luana currently manages the group’s Instagram, where she plans to disseminate reliable information to families who receive the diagnosis. “Discovering a rare disease brings an avalanche. It seems that we suffocate, but, in fact, what a rare disease teaches you is to live one day at a time”, he reflects.