With an eye on the final, Arrascaeta, Bruno Henrique and Pedro participate in training with Flamengo’s ball | Flamengo

After the 2-1 victory over Internacional, on Saturday, in Beira-Rio, Flamengo’s squad held a training session this Sunday afternoon at Grêmio’s CT. Arrascaeta, Bruno Henrique and Pedro participated in a work with the ball along with the other athletes who did not start the match.

The holders against Inter made a regenerative activity. Pedro’s work with the ball along with the other players was the first since the arthroscopy on his right knee.

Bruno Henrique follows the plan to try to reduce the pain caused by tendonitis in his right knee. Arrascaeta entered the field in the last 15 minutes of the match against Inter. Renato Gaúcho and his committee will decide whether to use (and for how many minutes) these three athletes in the match against Grêmio, on Tuesday, in Porto Alegre.

