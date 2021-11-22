With Couto full, Coritiba loses to the CSA and says goodbye to the title chances

Thigh put on a lot of pressure but couldn’t beat the CSA. (Geraldo Bubniak/AGB)

Coritiba said goodbye to any chance of winning the title of the B Series of the 2021 Brazilian Championship. With Couto Pereira completely packed this Sunday afternoon (21), the white-thigh team wasted many opportunities, losing to CSA by 1× 0, remained with 64 points and, with Botafogo’s victory over Brazil, in Pelotas, it ended the chances of winning the cup. In the last round, Verdão will only fulfill the table against Ponte Preta, in Campinas, next Sunday. The CSA, which entered the G4 momentarily, faces Brazil, in Maceió, with chances of accession.

The game

The first half was divided into two parts. The beginning of Coritiba was devastating. Pushed by the fan who packed Couto Pereira, Coxa put pressure on the opponent from the first minutes. In the first minute, Igor Paixão almost scored. CSA, who needed the victory to continue in the fight for access, entered the field with four attackers, but had difficulty leaving the mark under pressure from Verdão.

Alviverde’s first goal almost came out in the 13th minute. Rafinha made a great move, crossed and Igor Paixão headed over. In the CSA’s response, Dellatorre appeared in the face of the goal and Luciano Castán saved on the line. The game remained open and with good alternatives for both teams. At 19, Waguininho passed through two markers and kicked over. In the next move, Léo Gamalho lined up and, in the face of the goal, kicked in the corner and Thiago Rodrigues defended.

At 21, a game that could change the game. Rafinha was touched by Everton Silva in the area and asked for a penalty, but the referee ordered the game to continue. Coritiba, then, slowed down and started to give space to CSA, which managed to be better in the second half of the game. At 30, Iury Castilho kicked from the edge of the area and the ball went close.

Coritiba responded with Val, three minutes later, but the ball barely went out. In the final stretch of the first half, one chance for each team. At 41, Iury Castilho received it in the area, kicked hard and Wilson saved. On the side of the Alagoas team, goalkeeper Thiago Rodrigues also saved the visitors in the sequence in another attempt by Léo Gamalho. The top scorer alviverde, in the face of the goal, kicked on top of the goalkeeper.

Thigh increases pressure in the second half

With Botafogo’s partial victory over Brasil de Pelotas, Coritiba came back even more offensive for the second half. The first good chance of the final stage came after 8 minutes with Val, but Thiago Rodrigues saved it. Afterwards, Nathaniel received the ball on the right, kicked it across and the ball came out narrowly.

Coxa’s first goal seemed to be a matter of time. At 15, in a good exchange of passes, Val received it at the entrance to the area, kicked hard and hit the crossbar. The punishment for the alviverde team came in the 21st minute. After Ernandes’ corner kick, Wellington went free and headed without a chance for goalkeeper Wilson.

Coritiba did not accuse the coup and became even more offensive. He began to seek at least a tie at all times. At 28, Waguininho received the ball in the area, hit it crossed, the ball hit Wellington’s arm, but the referee did not score the penalty. Afterwards, after a cross by Rafinha, Léo Gamalho almost didn’t arrive to score.

To make Coritiba even more offensive, coach Gustavo Morínigo bet on the entries of William Alves, João VItor and Gui Azevedo. But it also started to make room for the CSA’s counterattacks. At 40, Reinaldo crossed and Dellatorre lost a good chance. At 47, Waguininho almost scored a great goal. Coxa even tried to put pressure on in the end, but without success, they suffered a defeat with Couto in a full capacity and stayed by the way in the fight for the Serie B title.

DATASHEET

Coritiba 0x1 CSA

Local: Couto Pereira Stadium, Curitiba (PR)

Date: 11/21 – Sunday

Schedule: 16h

Referee: Marielson Alves Silva (BA)

assistants: Alessandro Alvaro Rocha de Matos (Fifa-BA) and Elicarlos Franco de Oliveira (BA)

VAR: Jean Pierre Gonçalves Lima (RS)

Coritiba: Wilson; Nathaniel, Henrique (Wellington Carvalho), Luciano Castán and Guilherme Biro; Willian Farias (Matheus Sales), Val (Gui Azevedo) and Rafinha (João Vitor); Waguininho, Igor Paixão (William Alves) and Léo Gamalho.

Technician: Gustavo Morínigo

CSA: Thiago Rodrigues; Everton Silva (Cristovam), Wellington, Lucão and Ernandes; Geovane (Silas), Gabriel, Clayton (Reinaldo) and Marco Túlio (Giva Santos); Iury Castilho (Bruno Mota) and Dellatorre.

Technician: Mozart

Goals: Wellington, 21 of the 2nd

Yellow cards: Rafinha, Willian Farias (CFC); Ernandes, Everton Silva, Silas (CSA)

Paying public: 32,506

Total audience: 33,595

Income: BRL 712,482.50