With drivers on strike, passengers are stranded at the Venda Nova Station – Gerais

This Monday (11/22), the strike of public transport drivers in Belo Horizonte filled the main stations and bus stops on the streets. The report of State of Minas This morning he was at the Venda Nova Station, in the region with the same name, the situation was similar and left several passengers “islanded”, waiting for the municipal bus.
J Roneison Ricardo de Souza, 55, has been at the station since 5 am waiting for a bus. He, who guards Colgio Batista, in the East Region of Belo Horizonte, says that, only in the last case, he will resort to transport by application.
Roneison also commented on the strike movement. “I support it, I think it’s fair to claim, it’s in the law, but I think they should think about the citizen. We’re the ones who pay the bill.”
The watchman managed to board right after talking to the reporter. The bus was full, and the driver, who preferred not to be identified, commented on the strike.
“There’s the percentage that has to work, I learned that it’s 60%, but I don’t know if this number really is. It’s a legitimate move, I support it, I say it’s legitimate because of my salary. I don’t know the situation of the companies, but it’s difficult for the people,” he commented.
“I always work in the morning and leave at 7 am. Today I leave a little earlier and I’ve already returned. Normally, I have four races in the morning. It’s only been eight so far, with a 40% to 60% higher price. situation, but we also need to work and provide our service, which is more than legal,” he said.
The strike, which did not take users by surprise, filled the subway – with less depth than municipal public transport, as it only had one line. At Vilarinho Station, also in Venda Nova, where there is a large bus embarkation and disembarkation area, there is a connection with the train station. The movement was intense and was even greater than the exclusive part of the buses.
Bus drivers charge a salary adjustment that, depending on the category, has not been granted for two years. The strike was agreed upon by the Belo Horizonte Road Workers Union (STTRBH) on November 11th and announced last Thursday (18th).
The Municipality of Belo Horizonte organized, on Friday (19), a meeting with the Transport and Traffic Company of BH (BHTrans), the Union of Passenger Transport Companies of BH (SetraBH) and the Regional Labor Court (TRT). The meeting led to a conciliation meeting scheduled for this Monday.
The expectation was that, with the announcement of the conciliation meeting at the TRT, the drivers would suspend the strike this Monday until, at least, the end of the meeting. However, the class informed this Sunday (21) that it would maintain the strike movement.
The stoppage is not the entire fleet and follows the guidelines of law number 7,783, which provides for the right to strike in the country. At least 30% of buses continue to circulate during this period in Belo Horizonte, capital of Minas Gerais.