With drivers on strike, passengers are stranded at the Venda Nova Station – Gerais

Passengers who need a Move bus at Venda Nova Station (photo: Jair Amaral/EM/DA Press) This Monday (11/22), the strike of public transport drivers in Belo Horizonte filled the main stations and bus stops on the streets. The report of State of Minas This morning he was at the Venda Nova Station, in the region with the same name, the situation was similar and left several passengers “islanded”, waiting for the municipal bus.

Several of them, without buses, left the station and looked for solutions to reach their destination. This is the case of Franciele Caldeira, 37, who was waiting for a bus to go to Bairro Savassi, in the Center-South region of the city of Belo Horizonte.

Franciele Caldeira gave up on taking a bus and was trying to call an app car this morning (photo: Jair Amaral/EM/DA Press) “We even knew there was going to be a strike, so it didn’t take much by surprise. I even came to pay to see it, and the boss had already talked that, anything, we could take the transport by application. What am I doing? “, said the customer attendant.

J Roneison Ricardo de Souza, 55, has been at the station since 5 am waiting for a bus. He, who guards Colgio Batista, in the East Region of Belo Horizonte, says that, only in the last case, he will resort to transport by application.

Roneison Ricardo de Souza had been on the station since 5 am (photo: Jair Amaral/EM/DA Press) “I’ve been here since 5 am and no bus. Due to the strike, they informed me that line 62, which I take, will not pass, so I’m waiting for 61, which partially assists me. I’m waiting for the bus because there are a lot of people from the school taking application transport, but it will be the last case,” he said.

Roneison also commented on the strike movement. “I support it, I think it’s fair to claim, it’s in the law, but I think they should think about the citizen. We’re the ones who pay the bill.”

The watchman managed to board right after talking to the reporter. The bus was full, and the driver, who preferred not to be identified, commented on the strike.

“There’s the percentage that has to work, I learned that it’s 60%, but I don’t know if this number really is. It’s a legitimate move, I support it, I say it’s legitimate because of my salary. I don’t know the situation of the companies, but it’s difficult for the people,” he commented.

Application driver, Gilmar Maia was at the Venda Nova Station to pick up passengers (photo: Jair Amaral/EM/DA Press) Another important part of the strike is the application drivers, who “rescue” the bus users and, at the same time, profit. Gilmar Maia, 49, was waiting for a passenger at the Venda Nova Station and commented that the movement is good.

“I always work in the morning and leave at 7 am. Today I leave a little earlier and I’ve already returned. Normally, I have four races in the morning. It’s only been eight so far, with a 40% to 60% higher price. situation, but we also need to work and provide our service, which is more than legal,” he said.

The strike, which did not take users by surprise, filled the subway – with less depth than municipal public transport, as it only had one line. At Vilarinho Station, also in Venda Nova, where there is a large bus embarkation and disembarkation area, there is a connection with the train station. The movement was intense and was even greater than the exclusive part of the buses.

Bus drivers charge a salary adjustment that, depending on the category, has not been granted for two years. The strike was agreed upon by the Belo Horizonte Road Workers Union (STTRBH) on November 11th and announced last Thursday (18th).

The Municipality of Belo Horizonte organized, on Friday (19), a meeting with the Transport and Traffic Company of BH (BHTrans), the Union of Passenger Transport Companies of BH (SetraBH) and the Regional Labor Court (TRT). The meeting led to a conciliation meeting scheduled for this Monday.

The expectation was that, with the announcement of the conciliation meeting at the TRT, the drivers would suspend the strike this Monday until, at least, the end of the meeting. However, the class informed this Sunday (21) that it would maintain the strike movement.

The stoppage is not the entire fleet and follows the guidelines of law number 7,783, which provides for the right to strike in the country. At least 30% of buses continue to circulate during this period in Belo Horizonte, capital of Minas Gerais.