With multi-million debt, Madero confirms an investment of R$300 million in his network

Days after releasing the first earnings report about to go public, confirming a debt of R$981.1 million, Grupo Madero announced a new investment of R$300 million from the Carlyle fund, this Monday morning (22).

The fund, which already holds 23.3% of the network since the beginning of 2019, will receive another percentage of shares from now on – 2.4 million – but the new percentage has not been informed. At the time, the fund invested R$700 million in the network founded by Junior Durski from Paraná.

In a note to Bom Gourmet Negócios, Grupo Madero informed that the new contribution, made through the Madrid Fundo de Investimento em Participações Multiestratégia, will be aimed mainly at expanding the network. This year alone, 27 new restaurants have been opened.

“The Madero Group has successfully overcome the challenges posed by the pandemic and is well positioned to leverage its unique vertically integrated platform and portfolio of top brands to continue its expansion plan in a sustainable way over the long term,” said Jay Sammons, Managing Director and Global Head of Consumer, Media and Retail of the Carlyle fund, in note.

The group claims that, once the negotiation is concluded, control of Madero will remain in Durski’s hands. And that the operation is subject to compliance with the usual conditions.

Results

Last Thursday (18), the Madero Group released for the first time a balance sheet of quarterly results of operations, an obligation imposed by the Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM) on publicly traded companies.

The network received registration permission on the 17th, which paves the way for going public on the São Paulo Stock Exchange.

In the balance of the third quarter of 2021 compared to the same period last year, the group found a record revenue of R$ 310.4 million – an increase of 66.6%. The value surpassed the previous mark of BRL 277.1 million registered in the same period of 2019, before the pandemic.

The volume is equivalent to 95% of that registered in the pre-pandemic period, “confirming the trend of sales resumption at pre-pandemic levels”, says in the balance sheet sent to CVM.

Grupo Madero also confirmed that it accumulates a net bank debt of R$981.1 million, but that this does not affect the network’s operations as it has a “partnership with the largest financial institutions in Brazil”.

The network has 250 multi-brand restaurants and around 7,300 employees. Altogether, there are seven brands operated: Madero, Jeronimo Burger, Durski, Ecoparada Madero, Madero Café, Empório Madero and Dundee Chicken & Burgers.

