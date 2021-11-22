‘With power’ · TV News

Tonico Rocha (Alexandre Nero) will commit his first murder in In the Times of the Emperor. To cover up the plan to kidnap Dom Pedro II (Selton Mello), the deputy will stab an accomplice to death and take pleasure in the crime. “I felt with power”, the hoodlum will say to Nino (Rafaelle Casuccio) in the telenovela at six on Globo.

In scenes scheduled to air on December 4, the owner of the newspaper O Berro will plot a plan to kidnap the emperor of Brazil and hand him over to Solano López (Roberto Birindelli) during the war. Teresa Cristina’s husband (Leticia Sabatella) will be surrendered by Tonico’s partner, but will be saved by Samuel (Michel Gomes).

Arrested, the man will be questioned to confess who hired him. Afraid of being found out, Dolores’s husband (Daphne Bozaski) will kill his accomplice and, a little later, will vent to the journalist. “It was the first time I took someone’s life. I always had it done for me, but to kill, I had never killed”, confesses the villain.

“I don’t know how you got the courage,” Nino will react. “It was either that or he was going to hand me over,” the “cracks” deputy will retort. “It’s over, he’s dead. And it was easier than I thought… It’s not even bad”, will add the bad guy. “What?” the clerk will ask in disbelief.

In a mocking tone, Tonico will answer the reporter. “I felt with power. Taking someone’s life, the person looking at you, begging and you there. Life in your hands. It’s good. Very good”, will admit the antagonist of Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão’s serials.

The Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

