Without Raphinha, Leeds United loses to Tottenham in London | english football

Daniel James, in the first half, opened the scoring at Tottenham Stadium. In the second half, after a lot of pressure, the hosts turned the score around with Hojbjerg, after a pass from the Brazilian Lucas Moura, and Reguillón.

Coach Antonio Conte was thrilled with the result at the end of the match. And no wonder: Tottenham came from three games without a win and for more than four hours without hitting a single shot in the direction of the opposing goal (Hojberg’s goal ended the “taboo”). Also, it was his first Premier League triumph in charge of the Spurs (he had only won in the Conference League).