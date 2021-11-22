Without Raphinha, Leeds United loses to Tottenham in London | english football

At the end of the 12th round of the Premier League, Leeds United visited Tottenham in London and lost 2-1 in a comeback. Coach Marcelo Bielsa’s team did not have the Brazilian Raphinha, spared after defending the Brazilian team in the Qualifiers – and taking an elbow from Otamendi in the duel in front of the Argentines.
Reguillón celebrates Tottenham’s comeback goal against Leeds — Photo: REUTERS
Daniel James, in the first half, opened the scoring at Tottenham Stadium. In the second half, after a lot of pressure, the hosts turned the score around with Hojbjerg, after a pass from the Brazilian Lucas Moura, and Reguillón.
Coach Antonio Conte was thrilled with the result at the end of the match. And no wonder: Tottenham came from three games without a win and for more than four hours without hitting a single shot in the direction of the opposing goal (Hojberg’s goal ended the “taboo”). Also, it was his first Premier League triumph in charge of the Spurs (he had only won in the Conference League).
In addition to Lucas, right-back Emerson Royal was also a starter in Tottenham’s victory, which reached 19 points and is seventh in the Premier League. At 11, Leeds are 17th, a position just above the relegation zone.
Daniel James shows opportunism and opens the scoring for Leeds against Tottenham — Photo: REUTERS
Kane regrets missed chance during Tottenham v Leeds — Photo: REUTERS