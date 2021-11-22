Worried about kissing Aline, Sthe turns to Dynho

by

In a relaxed chat, the participants talked about the sensual dance that Solange Gomes received from Dynho Alves during the tenth party of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV) when Rico Melquiades remembered the kiss between people that happened that same night.

“And you kissing with Aline?”, said the influencer to Sthefane Matos. The girl from Bahia was amazed and said: “Lie!” Rico laughed at his reaction, said that the whole of Brazil saw it and joked: “It doesn’t pass in Salvador, relax.”

The comment made the pea worried about the broadcast of the scene on TV and social media and about how Victor Igoh, her fiance, would react to her kiss with the ex-panicat. Afraid that the attitude had been considered a betrayal, Sthe asked Dynho’s opinion: “Do you think…” and he confirmed that the moment would reverberate: “Yes… It will pass in the pages”.

Then, in a speech with an inaudible part, the influencer seemed to question: “But do you think he’s going to be mad?” and, incisively, Alves replied that he had not. She continued, asked, “Would you stay if I were with you?” and then he heard: “No, Mirella gave Stéfani a peck too [Bays] last year”.

In addition to using his ex-wife’s seal, which occurred in the last edition of the reality show, to calm the tik toker, Dynho said he doesn’t care about what others will say about his attitudes, as for him only the opinion of Mirella matters and he knows that “Mirella won’t say anything”.

‘Polar Party’ heats up the pedestrian’s night of ‘A Fazenda 13’

The Farm 2021: Marina Ferrari during 'Polar Party' - Reproduction/Playplus

1 / 16

The Farm 2021: Marina Ferrari during ‘Polar Party’

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Part of the decoration of the 'Polar Party' - Reproduction/Playplus

two / 16

The Farm 2021: Part of the decoration of the ‘Polar Party’

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Pedestrians enjoying the 'Polar Party' - Reproduction/Playplus

3 / 16

The Farm 2021: Pedestrians enjoying the ‘Polar Party’

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Mileide Mihaile enjoys night at the 'Polar Party' - Reproduction/Playplus

4 / 16

The Farm 2021: Mileide Mihaile enjoys night at the ‘Polar Party’

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Rico, farmer of the week, at the 'Polar Party' - Reproduction/Playplus

5 / 16

The Farm 2021: Rico, Farmer of the Week, at the ‘Polar Party’

Play/Playplus

Fazenda 2021: Sthe Matos enjoys night in confinement - Reproduction/Playplus

6 / 16

Farm 2021: Sthe Matos enjoys night in confinement

Play/Playplus

A Fazenda 2021: Aline Mineiro enjoys party - Reproduction/Playplus

7 / 16

2021 Farm: Aline Mineiro enjoys party

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Marina Ferrari and Bil Araújo embrace at the party - Reproduction/Playplus

8 / 16

The Farm 2021: Marina Ferrari and Bil Araújo embrace at the party

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: The Rich Farmer during the party - Reproduction/Playplus

9 / 16

The Farm 2021: The Rich Farmer during the party

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Aline and Rico dancing on the floor - Reproduction/Playplus

10 / 16

The Farm 2021: Aline and Rico dancing on the floor

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Aline and Rico dancing on the floor - Reproduction/Playplus

11 / 16

The Farm 2021: Aline and Rico dancing on the floor

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Aline, Rico and Dayane talk at the party - Reproduction/Playplus

12 / 16

The Farm 2021: Aline, Rico and Dayane talk at the party

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Peões toast at the beginning of the party - Reproduction/Playplus

13 / 16

The Farm 2021: Peons toast at the start of the party

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Bil smiling and singing Marília Mendonça - Reproduction/Playplus

14 / 16

The Farm 2021: Bil smiling and singing Marília Mendonça

Play/Playplus

A Fazenda 2021: Sthe and Bil singing Marília Mendonça - Reproduction/Playplus

15 / 16

The Farm 2021: Sthe and Bil singing Marília Mendonça

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Dynho and Sthe dancing during the party - Reproduction/Playplus

16 / 16

The Farm 2021: Dynho and Sthe dancing during the party

Play/Playplus

After the departure of Valentina Francavilla, who deserves to win the reality show?

2.47%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

24.03%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

17.42%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

0.82%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

1.84%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

2.45%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

2.08%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

24.40%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

19.08%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

2.18%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

3.23%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

Total of 34848 wishes

Validate your vote

Incorrect text, please try again.