Worried about kissing Aline, Sthe turns to Dynho

In a relaxed chat, the participants talked about the sensual dance that Solange Gomes received from Dynho Alves during the tenth party of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV) when Rico Melquiades remembered the kiss between people that happened that same night.

“And you kissing with Aline?”, said the influencer to Sthefane Matos. The girl from Bahia was amazed and said: “Lie!” Rico laughed at his reaction, said that the whole of Brazil saw it and joked: “It doesn’t pass in Salvador, relax.”

The comment made the pea worried about the broadcast of the scene on TV and social media and about how Victor Igoh, her fiance, would react to her kiss with the ex-panicat. Afraid that the attitude had been considered a betrayal, Sthe asked Dynho’s opinion: “Do you think…” and he confirmed that the moment would reverberate: “Yes… It will pass in the pages”.

Then, in a speech with an inaudible part, the influencer seemed to question: “But do you think he’s going to be mad?” and, incisively, Alves replied that he had not. She continued, asked, “Would you stay if I were with you?” and then he heard: “No, Mirella gave Stéfani a peck too [Bays] last year”.

In addition to using his ex-wife’s seal, which occurred in the last edition of the reality show, to calm the tik toker, Dynho said he doesn’t care about what others will say about his attitudes, as for him only the opinion of Mirella matters and he knows that “Mirella won’t say anything”.

‘Polar Party’ heats up the pedestrian’s night of ‘A Fazenda 13’

1 / 16 The Farm 2021: Marina Ferrari during ‘Polar Party’ Play/Playplus two / 16 The Farm 2021: Part of the decoration of the ‘Polar Party’ Play/Playplus 3 / 16 The Farm 2021: Pedestrians enjoying the ‘Polar Party’ Play/Playplus 4 / 16 The Farm 2021: Mileide Mihaile enjoys night at the ‘Polar Party’ Play/Playplus 5 / 16 The Farm 2021: Rico, Farmer of the Week, at the ‘Polar Party’ Play/Playplus 6 / 16 Farm 2021: Sthe Matos enjoys night in confinement Play/Playplus 7 / 16 2021 Farm: Aline Mineiro enjoys party Play/Playplus 8 / 16 The Farm 2021: Marina Ferrari and Bil Araújo embrace at the party Play/Playplus 9 / 16 The Farm 2021: The Rich Farmer during the party Play/Playplus 10 / 16 The Farm 2021: Aline and Rico dancing on the floor Play/Playplus 11 / 16 The Farm 2021: Aline and Rico dancing on the floor Play/Playplus 12 / 16 The Farm 2021: Aline, Rico and Dayane talk at the party Play/Playplus 13 / 16 The Farm 2021: Peons toast at the start of the party Play/Playplus 14 / 16 The Farm 2021: Bil smiling and singing Marília Mendonça Play/Playplus 15 / 16 The Farm 2021: Sthe and Bil singing Marília Mendonça Play/Playplus 16 / 16 The Farm 2021: Dynho and Sthe dancing during the party Play/Playplus