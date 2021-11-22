Worried about kissing Aline, Sthe turns to Dynho

In a relaxed chat, the participants talked about the sensual dance that Solange Gomes received from Dynho Alves during the tenth party of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV) when Rico Melquiades remembered the kiss between people that happened that same night.
“And you kissing with Aline?”, said the influencer to Sthefane Matos. The girl from Bahia was amazed and said: “Lie!” Rico laughed at his reaction, said that the whole of Brazil saw it and joked: “It doesn’t pass in Salvador, relax.”
The comment made the pea worried about the broadcast of the scene on TV and social media and about how Victor Igoh, her fiance, would react to her kiss with the ex-panicat. Afraid that the attitude had been considered a betrayal, Sthe asked Dynho’s opinion: “Do you think…” and he confirmed that the moment would reverberate: “Yes… It will pass in the pages”.
Then, in a speech with an inaudible part, the influencer seemed to question: “But do you think he’s going to be mad?” and, incisively, Alves replied that he had not. She continued, asked, “Would you stay if I were with you?” and then he heard: “No, Mirella gave Stéfani a peck too [Bays] last year”.
In addition to using his ex-wife’s seal, which occurred in the last edition of the reality show, to calm the tik toker, Dynho said he doesn’t care about what others will say about his attitudes, as for him only the opinion of Mirella matters and he knows that “Mirella won’t say anything”.
‘Polar Party’ heats up the pedestrian’s night of ‘A Fazenda 13’
After the departure of Valentina Francavilla, who deserves to win the reality show?
2.47%
24.03%
17.42%
0.82%
1.84%
2.45%
2.08%
24.40%
19.08%
2.18%
3.23%
Total of 34848 wishes
Validate your vote
Incorrect text, please try again.