Young man from Ceará who lives without a surname can’t get documents or access basic services | Fantastic

This Sunday (21st), Enem, as the theme of the newsroom, proposed a discussion about the lack of civil registration and the millions of Brazilians who live without a birth certificate in the country.

Fantástico tells the story of Raquel. Since she was born, the young woman from Ceará has lived without a last name. Cannot get documents or access basic services. An adoption may be your only hope.

The name Raquel was chosen by Dona Maria de Fátima, who went to court to officially adopt the girl who was left as a baby at the gate of her house. Dona Fátima already had 14 children, including Rosilene.

“She told us that the social worker needed to visit her house so she could take custody of Raquel, she always counted on that”, says cleaning woman and recycler Rosilene Costa Lima about her mother, Dona Fátima.

But Raquel’s custody did not arrive and the result was a birth certificate, taken by court order, but still incomplete.

When Raquel’s foster mother died, Rosilene took over the girl, but the adoption process was interrupted. The consequences imposed by the lack of documents have always existed: difficulty in accessing schools, the public health system, no social benefits, such as Bolsa Família or Emergency Aid. It is the same situation faced by three million Brazilians, who, according to the IBGE, live without having a birth certificate in the country.

“I don’t have a last name, I don’t have a document, I can’t enroll in school, I don’t get medication at the health center”, laments Raquel.

Raquel is 18 years old and now relives with her 4-year-old daughter – not registered by her father – all the drama she went through as a child.

The young woman tried to return to school after her daughter was born, but was denied enrollment due to lack of a valid document. The family went to look for help and discovered that the hope may lie in the adoption, which can be done even after 18 years of age.

