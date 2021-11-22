Zayla faces Pilar and quotes Samuel

In the next chapters of in the times of the emperor, Zayla (Heslaine Vieira) engages a romance with Tonic (Alexander Nero) and takes up residence in one of the best rooms in the casino in Quinzinho (August Madeira).

Upon learning of the news, Pillar (Gabriela Medvedovski) invades rival’s room and confronts her about Samuel (Michel Gomes). “What do you want with this approach to Tonico? will deliver samuel?” asks the sister of Dolores (Daphne Bozaski).

Advertising Unable to load ad

“Not yet, but I can deliver at any time”, threatens Zayla. “You know Tonico will kill Samuel“, returns the doctor. “It’s his right, isn’t it? samuel killed his father“, replies the evil woman, without feeling sorry for her ex. the daughter of Eudoro (José Dumont) asks why the young woman is living in the casino.

“Because I’m not going to give you a second of peace. Your life is here… Now it’s gone, before my hand lands in your face“, threatens the villain again. Pilar is furious with Zayla and leaves. Later, she unburdens with Guebo (Maicon Rodrigues) about what happened.

With information from the TV News portal.

More information, trivia, synopsis, characters and the daily and updated summary of the chapters of the novel Nos Tempos do Imperador

Check out the summary of the chapters from other soap operas on TV Globo, SBT, Record TV and Band