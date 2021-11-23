2 of the dead did not have a police record; see list

The Civil Police of Rio identified seven of the eight men removed yesterday from a mangrove swamp in the Complexo do Salgueiro, in São Gonçalo, a city in the metropolitan region of Rio de Janeiro. They were found dead by relatives with gunshot wounds, a day after a police officer was killed in the region during an action by BOPE (Special Operations Battalion).

According to the Civil Police’s count of victims, at least five of them have a criminal record, two of which had no police record. Part of the group was dressed in camouflage, including one of the suspects who did not have a police record, according to the corporation.

The case was defined as a massacre by residents and the Defense Institute of the Black Population, in addition to being pointed out as an attempt at revenge by members of the public defender’s office.

Suspects were identified as:

Carlos Eduardo Curado de Almeida, 31 years old. Passed by the police; David Wilson Oliveira Antunes, 23 years old. No passing through the police; Élio da Silva Araújo, 52 years old. With tickets through the police; Italo George Barbosa de Souza Rossi, 33 years old. With tickets through the police; Jonathan Klando Pacheco Sodré, 28 years old. With tickets through the police; Kauã Brenner Gonçalves Miranda, 17 years old. No passing through the police; Rafael Menezes Alves, 28 years old. Passed by the police.

The eighth person confirmed as dead has yet to be revealed his identity – nor the reason why he has not been revealed.

In the criminal record, most have been through drug trafficking. There are also notes such as reception, homicide, use of false document, among other crimes.

the case

The bodies were found by community residents yesterday morning, the day after an operation carried out in the region. The Military Police entered the community on Thursday (18) and registered clashes for three days. On Saturday (20), the PM sergeant, Leandro da Silva, was shot at the scene after an attack by criminals. He was even rescued to a hospital, but he did not resist the wound and died.

On Sunday (21), Bope was sent to the community, after the PM said it had received information that an injured criminal involved in the police officer’s death was still in the favelas. An intense confrontation took place in the region and the suspects took shelter in the forest – where they were found dead the next day.

Advocacy talks about revenge

In the assessment of the public defender of Rio de Janeiro, Maria Júlia Miranda, the action in Complexo do Salgueiro was a “revenge operation” in retaliation for the death of the PM the day before.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office has already opened an investigative process on the massacre. According to official figures, ten people died over the weekend in Complexo do Salgueiro: In addition to two eight men taken from the mangrove, the PM sergeant and a suspect died on Saturday (20). He came to be helped, but died in hospital. According to the PM, he was recognized as one of the criminals involved in the attack on the military.

Operation was necessary, says PM spokesperson

PM spokesman, Lt. Col. Ivan Blaz, told the UOL that the operation in Complexo do Salgueiro was informed to the Public Ministry and had the objective of combating crime.

According to him, the action was planned and “something necessary to prevent society from being a victim of bandits”. According to him, criminals from the Complexo do Salgueiro play a large role in crimes committed on the BR-101 road that borders the community.

Rio de Janeiro has had an average of one high-lethal operation per week since 2019.