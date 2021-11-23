20 years of Harry Potter in the movies: how are actors today?

4 hours ago

Get Your Sorting Hat Ready: The original cast of the Harry Potter film series will gather once again to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the first film, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.

HBO Max announced that a special program, called Return tthe Hogwarts (Return to Hogwarts) will be released on January 1st. Film stars Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson and their co-stars will join first production director Chris Columbus on the show to discuss in depth the series’ eight films.

When the three main actors were children, their lives were transformed by their magical roles as Harry Potter (Radcliffe), Ron Weasley (Grint) and Hermione Granger (Watson) in the film adaptation of the hugely popular fantasy book series for children written by JK Rowling. The writer was not announced as a participant in the new special.

The announcement came exactly 20 years after the release day of the first film, November 16, 2001. The last one, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, hit theaters in 2011.

As you wait for Hogwarts’ acceptance letter two decades later, here’s what the main actors, and some of the other cast members, have been up to since emerging as young stars.

1. Daniel Radcliff – Harry Potter

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Radcliff embraced challenges, like a stage play in which he performed nude in some scenes

When he made his film debut at the age of 12 as the bespectacled boy Harry Potter, symbol of the series, Radcliffe drew attention for being remarkably similar to the main character in JK Rowling’s books. He then became synonymous with his role as the “boy who survived” and was quickly listed as one of the highest paid under-30s in the world.

Radcliffe made fun of his position by portraying himself as a freaky teenage superstar in a 2006 episode of the series. Extras, by Ricky Gervais. Afterwards, he played daring roles both on stage and on screen.

They included the role of Alan Strang in a 2007 theatrical production of the play Equus, by Peter Shaffer, who demanded that he get naked in some scenes and simulate a sex act with a horse.

“It’s an amazing role for a young actor. He’s taking a huge risk,” British actor Richard E Grant said of Radcliffe, who was then 17 years old.

After the last film in the series, in 2011, Radcliffe starred in productions such as The woman in Black and Verses of a Crime. In 2015, he was announced, along with Anna Hathaway and Keanu Reeves, as part of the cast of The Modern Ocean, an ambitious project by director Shane Carruth that, at least to date, has not been completed.

At 32, the actor has remained relatively distant from high profile productions, with roles in films such as Weapons at Play and Victor Frankenstein.

2. Emma Watson – Hermione Granger

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Watson has acted in major productions, attended a university and is an ambassador for the UN

As the youngest of the main trio, Emma Watson was just 11 years old when she first appeared in cinema as Hermione Granger.

your career beyond potter has been varied, starring in The advantages of being invisible, critically acclaimed, as Belle, in the remake of Beauty and the Beast, 2017, and in the 2019 adaptation of lovely women.

However, Watson has also made newspaper headlines on topics outside of film. Claiming herself to be a “real nerd”, in 2009 she went to study English Literature at Brown University in the United States. She told Interview Magazine that the decision was made in part to make up for the fact that she didn’t have a school life as a child.

Speaking of student life as an international star for the newspaper The Sunday Times, she stated: “On the first day, I walked into the canteen, and everyone was completely silent and looked in my direction… I had to say to myself, ‘It’s okay, you’ll make it’.” After suspending the course for a year to complete the filming of Deathly Hallows, the actress graduated in 2014.

A dedicated activist, Watson’s role as the UN Women’s Goodwill Ambassador has landed her on Time magazine’s 2015 list of the World’s 100 Most Influential People.

In an interview with the British edition of the magazine vogue, in 2019, she defended being a single woman at age 30, criticizing “the wave of subliminal messages” placed on women by society. Last year, she denied rumors she was considering stepping away from an acting career.

3. Rupert Grint – Ron Weasley

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Rupert Grint acted in a few films after Harry Potter, but later moved away from cinema.

Rupert Grint’s work as the lovable Ron made him popular and loved by many, but the young star became more distant from cinema after the series ended. Harry Potter.

The appearance in the music video Lego House by singer Ed Sheeran, in 2011, marked a turning point in his work and was followed by roles in films such as among enemies (2012) and Moonwalkers – Towards the Moon (2015), among others.

Grint also took to the stage, with a lead role in the Broadway montage of It’s Only A Play, along with Matthew Broderick and Nathan Lane.

However, with the exception of small occasional roles in series such as snack, ABC Murders and servant, he has mainly focused on investing his savings in properties, valued at £24m, according to the magazine. HELLO!.

The star also made headlines last year when he unexpectedly announced that he had become a father – posting a photo of his baby daughter and also inaugurating his presence on the social network Instagram.

Calling himself “Grint on the Gram”, he joked that he was “only ten years late” when he entered the platform.

4. Tom Felton – Draco Malfoy

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Felton, villain in Harry Potter, acts in television series and is also dedicated to music

After finishing his job as the evil bully of Hogwarts, Felton went straight into another big production, playing yet another villain, Dodge Landon, in Planet of MacaçO: the origin, 2011.

Since then he has focused more on television projects, with roles in Murder in the First, The Flash and like Logan, on the YouTube series Origin.

Felton also devoted time to another artistic passion of his – music. He appeared in the video for empty space, by James Arthur, in 2018, and since 2008 he has released several of his own songs, including the EP YoHooO, this year.

The 34-year-old actor continues to embrace his Harry Potter past, responding to fans like Draco on social media and even abandoning his alliance with the Slytherin house and dressing up as Harry for the latest Halloween.

“Is this what a former schoolmate meeting is then?” he wrote on Twitter after the meeting was announced.

5. Matthew Lewis – Neville Longbottom

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Longbottom has been active in film, TV and theater, in addition to presenting a football podcast

Since playing the clumsy hero Neville Longbottom – a favorite of film fans – Lewis has embraced a number of roles on TV, film and stage.

He appeared in the BBC series happy valley and Death in Paradise, before participating in the movie how I was before you, and currently appears in the series All Creatures Great and Small, from British Channel 5.

The movies Harry Potter, however, maintained a positive impact on his life. In 2018 he married his longtime girlfriend Angela Jones, whom he had met at an event about Harry Potter at Universal Studios in Orlando (Florida, USA), where Jones worked.

In addition to his acting work, Lewis, now 32, presents a podcast about the English football club Leeds United, along with former striker Jermaine Beckford.

In reaction to the news of the cast reunion special, he posted on the internet: “On the first day of the new year… We are going to reunite the band”.