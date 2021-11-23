20 years of Harry Potter in the movies: how are actors today?

Get Your Sorting Hat Ready: The original cast of the Harry Potter film series will gather once again to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the first film, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.

HBO Max announced that a special program, called Return tthe Hogwarts (Return to Hogwarts) will be released on January 1st. Film stars Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson and their co-stars will join first production director Chris Columbus on the show to discuss in depth the series’ eight films.

When the three main actors were children, their lives were transformed by their magical roles as Harry Potter (Radcliffe), Ron Weasley (Grint) and Hermione Granger (Watson) in the film adaptation of the hugely popular fantasy book series for children written by JK Rowling. The writer was not announced as a participant in the new special.

The announcement came exactly 20 years after the release day of the first film, November 16, 2001. The last one, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, hit theaters in 2011.