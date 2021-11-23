2021 International Emmy: See the winners | TV and Series

The United Kingdom was the big winner of the 2021 International Emmy, with three awards in 11 categories, this Monday (22).
The country won in the acting categories, actress Hayley Squires (“Adult Material”) and actor David Tennant (“Des”), and in an unscripted entertainment program, with the British version of “The Masked Singer”.
Brazil had five productions nominated in this edition.
“Mother’s love” competed among the telenovelas, but the Chinese “The song of glory” won.
“Diary of a confined” it competed in the category of best short series, but the winner was “Inside”, from New Zealand.
‘Cercados’, ‘Mother’s Love’, ‘Diary of a Confined One’ and ‘All the Women of the World’ were nominated for an International Emmy — Photo: Divulgação/Globo
Among documentaries, which had “Surrounded” among the contestants, who won was the Thai “Hope Frozen: A Quest To Live Twice”.
“Emicide: AmarElo – It’s All For Yesterday” he had been nominated in the art programming category, but the Frenchman “Kubrick by Kubrick” won.
“All the women in the world” competed in movies and TV miniseries. In the category, the winner was the Norwegian “Atlantic crossing”.
The ceremony takes place in New York and has, among the presenters, Luciano Huck, Angelica and journalist Felipe Santana.
- Art programming: ‘Kubrick by Kubrick’ (France)
- Actress: Hayley Squires – ‘Adult Material’ (UK)
- Short series: ‘Inside’ (New Zealand)
- Prime time program in the US in a foreign language: 21st Latin Grammy
- Documentary: ‘Hope Frozen: A Quest To Live Twice’ (Thailand)
- Non-scripted entertainment: ‘The Masked Singer’ (UK)
- Movies and TV miniseries: ‘Atlantic crossing’ (Norway)
- Actor: David Tennant – ‘Des’ (UK)
- Novel: ‘The Song Of Glory’ (China)
- Comedy: ‘Call My Agent’ (France)
- Drama: ‘Tehran’ (Israel)
“Cercados”, an original Globoplay produced by Globo’s journalism, competed for best documentary.
Directed by Caio Cavechini, the production shows the challenges of journalistic coverage of the pandemic. Cavechini and Eliane Scardovelli sign the script. Watch the trailer below.
Watch the trailer for the documentary ‘Cercados’
“Amor de Mãe”, written by Manuela Dias and directed by José Luiz Villamarim, was nominated in the telenovela category.
Scene shows a reunion between Lourdes and her son Domenico in ‘Amor de Mãe’ — Photo: João Cotta/Globo
Globoplay’s productions “Diário de um Confinado” and “Todas Mulheres Mundo” appeared in the categories of short series and film for TV or miniseries, respectively.
“Diário de um Confinado” is a creation of actor Bruno Mazzeo and director Joana Jabace (“Segunda Call”).
Globo is nominated in three entertainment categories and one documentary at the International Emmy
The series is a production by Globo Studios for Globoplay, TV Globo and Multishow and was created during the pandemic.
Mazzeo, Rosana Ferrão, Leonardo Lanna and Veronica Debom sign the script, and Joana is the artistic director.
‘Diário de um Confinado’ was created by Bruno Mazzeo and Joana Jabace — Photo: Globo/Glauco Firpo
In “All the Women of the World”, Emílio Dantas and Sophie Charlotte pay tribute to filmmaker Domingos Oliveira, with a screenplay by Jorge Furtado and Janaína Fischer. The artistic direction is by Patrícia Pedrosa.
This year, there were 44 nominees from 24 different countries, a record in the history of the award.
Sophie Charlotte and Emílio Dantas in a scene from ‘All the women in the world’ — Photo: João Miguel Júnior/Globo
The other Brazilian production nominated was the Netflix documentary “AmarElo: É Tudo Para Ontem”, by rapper Emicida, about the show “AmarElo” at Theatro Municipal de São Paulo. He competed in the artistic programming category.