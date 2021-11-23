30% of women say they have been threatened with death by a partner or ex; 1 in 6 suffered attempted femicide, poll says | São Paulo

The vast majority (90%) of Brazilians consider that the location of highest risk of murder for women is indoors, by a partner or ex-partner. The data are from the survey “Perceptions of the Brazilian population about femicide”, carried out by the Patrícia Galvão and Locomotiva institutes with support from the Canada Fund and obtained exclusively by the g1 .

This notion is reinforced by the number of women who say they have already been threatened with death by partners or eg 30% of them, the equivalent of 25.7 million Brazilian women. Among them, 1 in 6 has already suffered attempted femicide.

Most of them (57%) said they had ended the relationship, while 34% reported it to the police and 12% did not take any action.

The survey included 1,503 people (1,001 women and 502 men), aged 18 or over, between September 22 and October 6, 2021 across the country. The margin of error is 2.5 percentage points.

For Jacira Melo, director of the Instituto Patrícia Galvão, the survey reveals that femicide is a topic that mobilizes the population.

“In addition to showing that the population has a high degree of understanding about the seriousness of femicide in Brazil and assesses that the problem has increased in the last five years, the survey also reveals that death threats and attempted femicide are part of everyday life in a significant portion of Brazilian women: 30% of the women interviewed have been threatened with death by a partner or ex and 16% have already suffered attempted femicide,” she said.

“If we make a projection, there are more than 25 million Brazilian women under threat and nearly 14 million who have already been victims of attempted femicide,” he added.

The number of victims of femicide was a record in 2020. There were 1,350 victims, an increase of almost 1% compared to the previous year, according to the Brazilian Yearbook of Public Security.

Brazilians know what femicide means, according to the survey – 90% said they knew about the term, while only 7% had never heard of the femicide law.

15% of homicides of women committed by partners or ex were not classified as femicide in 2020, says Yearbook

Less than half know the meaning of the term “intimate femicide”, when the crime is committed in a domestic and family environment. After being introduced to the meaning, 98% of respondents recognize the seriousness of the matter.

93% of the interviewees agree that the threat of death is a form of psychological violence as or more serious than physical violence;

68% say they know at least a little about the femicide law and only 7% have never heard of it

The majority of the population (57%) knows some victim of threats of intimate femicide, which represents 91.2 million people, according to the Locomotiva and Patrícia Galvão institutes.

Already 41% said they knew a man who had threatened the death of their current or former partner, the equivalent of 65.6 million people.

Relationships and femicide

The threat of femicide is considered a form of serious violence and most understand that while threats are often not taken seriously, violent relationships can result in femicide.

97% agree that women who remain in violent relationships are at risk of being killed;

87% they said that ending the relationship is the best way to end the cycle of domestic violence and prevent femicide.

Despite these numbers, 49% of people understand that the moment of greatest risk of murder of a woman who suffers domestic violence by her partner is when the relationship is broken – to 28%, this can occur at any time.

Increased violence and impunity

Among women, 93% consider that this crime has increased a lot in the last 5 years;

among men are 77%;

for 86%, feminicides are becoming more cruel and violent than those committed in the past;

90% of the women consider that a firearm at home makes reporting difficult and increases the risk of murder (80% of the men interviewed have the same opinion);

65% consider that the man who commits femicide is responsible for the crime and must be punished;

30% blame both (male and female);

3% blames the woman for femicide;

92% they consider that men who commit domestic violence against women know that this is a crime, but they continue to attack because they trust that they will not be punished.

Even partially, a third of people blame the femicide on the woman who is killed by her partner or ex-partner.

Perception of impunity is high: only 25% believe that most men who threaten their partners or ex-partners are punished most of the time. For 27%, there is punishment for those who try or practice femicide.

For 92% of respondents, the feeling of impunity encourages aggression against women.

Complaint and support channels

Municipal Secretary for Human Rights and Citizenship, Claudia Carletto, shows an 'X' in her hand to remember the campaign that asks women victims of violence to use the letter as a sign that they are in danger

91% they said that the women’s police station is the main service that women threatened with femicide should seek;

95% agree that if anyone sees or hears a man threatening to kill a woman, that person must report it;

79% agree that many police officers do not believe the threat report is serious;

90% believe that women would feel safer to report and leave the violent relationship if they had support from the state;

85% they believe that services to assist women who have been attacked are good, but they are present in few cities and are unable to assist women across the country.