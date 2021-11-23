45 people die after buses catch fire in Bulgaria







According to local authorities, the vehicle apparently hit a side barrier on the highway. Photo: Stoyan Nenov / Reuters

At least 45 people, including 12 children, died this Tuesday, 23, after a bus – which transported mainly tourists – caught fire in the Bulgaria. According to local authorities, the vehicle apparently hit a side barrier on the highway.

Seven people who jumped off the burning bus were rushed to the hospital in Sofia, the country’s capital, and were stable. Authorities did not provide the victims’ identities.

The Interior Minister, boyko Rashkov, said the bodies were “grouped together and turned to ashes”. “The image is terrifying, terrifying. I’ve never seen anything like it before,” he confessed.

The cause of the accident was unclear, but the bus appeared to have hit a roadblock before or after it caught fire, local authorities said.

The Prime Minister of Northern Macedonia, Zoran Zaev, said he spoke with one of the survivors, who informed him that passengers were asleep when they were awakened by the sound of an explosion. “I’m terrified. This is a great tragedy,” he confessed to private television channel BTV.

The head of the Bulgarian investigation service, Borislav Sarafov, reported that four buses from a North Macedonia travel agency entered Bulgaria on Monday night from Turkey.