52-year-old bodybuilder dies with pulmonary edema in VG

Bodybuilder Sebastião Teodoro Veras, 52, died this Monday (22) in Várzea Grande from complications of pulmonary edema. He had been admitted to a health facility for four days.

According to information from the athlete’s wife, Cleide Veras, the husband underwent three Covid-19 tests, but only one of them was positive.

In addition to being a bodybuilder, Veras had a degree in Physical Education from the University Center of Várzea Grande (Univag). He owned the G10 Fitness gym, which he called the “temple”.

On Instagram, the athlete shared his achievements in several bodybuilding championships he passed representing the Midwest and even the gym where he worked.

Very focused on training, he also shared the weight training routine and tried to encourage other people to also join a healthier and more active life.

In her last post on her profile, made two days ago, Veras – already hospitalized – shared her longing for her family and work with her students at the academy.

“I already miss my second home, my students, my partners and partners, my family. But soon I’ll be back if our good God so permits,” he wrote.

After the news of his death, other friends and acquaintances shared messages lamenting the bodybuilder’s death. In addition to his wife Cleide, with whom he has always been very affectionate, Veras leaves behind two children: Barbara Thamires and Juan Roberto.

“You were a great person, a great winner, a great family man and a dedicated human being in everything you did in life. God welcome you with open arms, rest in peace my friend”, published one of his colleagues.