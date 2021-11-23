6 hygiene habits you need to perform after sex

Perhaps we have never thought so much about hygiene as in these last two years of the pandemic, in which words like “gel alcohol” and “cleaning” have become frequent in our vocabulary. Most of us even reduced contact with other people as much as possible, in order to avoid contagion by the coronavirus. But when hygiene involves sexual intercourse, do we know how to protect ourselves—and protect our partners?

It may feel awkward washing your hands before and after sex, but being careful makes sense. After all, physical contact (for example, by hand and mouth) is capable of transmitting viruses and bacteria. Therefore, the maintenance of hygiene habits, even in these moments of intimacy, is essential to avoid contracting and passing on not only sexually transmitted diseases (so-called STDs), but other diseases of all kinds.

Below are six habits that everyone should adopt for a healthy sex life, in every way.

1. Condom use

While it seems obvious to emphasize this, the use of condoms remains fundamental.

The first tip is the most obvious of all—or at least it should be. Have the obligation to use condoms in all sexual relations, regardless of their nature. This means that they should be used not only for penetrative sex (vaginal and anal) but also for oral sex.

Male and female condoms should be indispensable in heterosexual and homosexual relationships, whether in casual encounters or in long-term relationships. They help prevent you from getting both STDs and STIs (sexually transmitted infections).

2. Penis cleaning

Not all men maintain good penis hygiene.

For men, the tip is to maintain a careful hygiene in your intimate area, especially the penis. This tip may also seem redundant, but it is not, as many men do not properly wash their sex organ, which can favor the proliferation of fungi, viruses and bacteria. Just to give you an idea, Brazil is world champion in cases of penile cancer.

And how then to clean the organ? The recommendation is to wash it with warm water daily, paying special attention to the region under the foreskin, which is often forgotten. There is no need to use soap, which can irritate the area.

3. Vaginal hygiene

Vaginal hygiene does not require special products, which should be used sparingly.

Women, on the other hand, need to pay attention to the hygiene of the vagina, with a tip similar to men’s: avoid excess products that can irritate the region. Therefore, wet wipes and soap for the intimate region should, if possible, be avoided or used very sparingly only on the outside of the vagina. This is because the organ has natural secretions that help to protect it. “Depending on the person, they can cause irritation and increase the risk of infections. What I recommend is washing with water at least once a day”, says Thamara Martínez, sexologist at the Espill Institute, in Spain, in an interview with the BBC.

4. The importance of urine

Peeing after sex protects the urinary tract.

Regardless of gender, there are habits that benefit everyone. One is to urinate before and after having sex. This helps prevent urinary tract infections by cleaning the genital area and ridding it of bacteria. As women are more prone to this type of infection, it is suggested to urinate within 15 minutes after intercourse with penetration.

5. Watch your clothes

Choosing underwear requires special care.

Another important issue in maintaining the health of the sexual organs is the use of clothing that favors the “breathing” of the skin. This means avoiding very tight clothing or synthetic fabrics, especially underwear. Prefer organic fabrics such as cotton.

6. Doctor always up to date

Keep your appointments always up to date.

Finally, it doesn’t hurt to remember: even with all these precautions, it is crucial to consult specialized doctors (such as gynecologists and urologists) at least once a year, and not just when there is a problem. They will perform routine checkups that will check if everything is OK with your health, even without any apparent signs of illness.