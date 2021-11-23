6 out of 10 Brazilians plan to shop on Black Friday – Economy

THE sexta-feira Negra It has already fallen into the hearts of Brazilians and should attract the attention of 57% of Brazilians, who plan to buy next Friday (26), the date that marks the event around the world.

Consumers expect to find discounts of 42% on the products offered, they intend to purchase up to three products and spend, on average, R$1,118.

The data were presented in a survey carried out by the CNDL (National Confederation of Shopkeepers) and by the SPC Brasil (Credit Protection Service) in partnership with Offer Wise Pesquisas.

According to the survey, interest in shopping on Black Friday is motivated by the chance of buying things they need at a lower price (70%).

Another 38% of consumers intend to take advantage of the price to anticipate Christmas shopping and 19% want to take advantage of the promotions, even if they don’t need anything at the moment.

On the other hand, 29% of consumers only intend to buy a product if the offers are really worth it. Only 14% do not intend to participate, mainly because they are broke (29%), unemployed (21%) and believe that the economic moment is not favorable (18%).

The products most desired by consumers are: clothing (38%), footwear (29%), appliances (27%), cell phones/smartphones (24%), and household items (24%).

Previous research

The study also shows that the population is attentive to promotions, since 88% say they intend to do a price research before shopping on Black Friday.

Respondents cite the previous survey as the best way to confirm that prices are really on sale (55%) and choose stores with the best prices (33%).

The top price search sites cited are storefront sites (55%), price comparisons (52%), and search engines (43%).

Among consumers who plan to shop on Black Friday, 75% say they are avoiding any kind of purchase in October or November in order to take advantage of the date.

The president of CNDL, José César da Costa, assesses that consumers are increasingly used to Black Friday and knows that researching prices remains essential to ensure good purchases.

“Many already adopt strategies to get the best prices, using notification and alert mechanisms when certain products go on sale. The retailer knows this and must invest in strategies to publicize offers and in marketing to attract customers”, says Costa.