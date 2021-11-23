A black teacher is attacked by a student, who calls her mother to defend her

A student attacked a black teacher inside a classroom in Texas (USA), making racist offenses against the professional and, finally, saying that she would call her mother to defend her against possible accusations.

The video of the situation shows the teenager hitting the woman’s arm and making prejudiced comments. The student did not have her name or identity disclosed, but it was confirmed that the case took place at Castleberry High School in Fort Worth. It all started when the little girl got up from her desk and went to the teacher’s desk, who was on a landline phone call.

The teenager’s colleagues were already recording the situation even before she arrived at the table, but the reason that would have started the discussion was not clarified by international vehicles. “Deal with me”, the teenager shouted towards the teacher, in front of the whole class, while pressing one of the buttons on the phone to disconnect the call.

“Oh, no, no, no, no,” repeated the teacher, trying to escape the conflict and walking around the table towards the school corridor, looking for help. “You touched me. I didn’t touch you,” continued the pro.

Seeing the teacher heading towards the exit, the student took the phone from the woman’s desk and said she would call her “mommy”: “You’re not going to f**** me, bitch”, declared the smaller one, returning cursing the adult with profanity.

At this point, the teacher began to gesture to the other students, looking confused about the reasons that started the girl’s tantrum, while the student said to talk to her mother, using the educator’s phone.

“I need you to come over here now, because this teacher is about to f**** if she doesn’t get away from me,” threatened the girl in the call, recorded by the video of one of the witnesses. “Do you want to talk to her? Because she’s black and she’s pissing me off to ******* right now,” he continued.

The teacher, who had already returned to her desk, was again attacked by the student after the alleged call, with her throwing the phone towards the educator before running out of the room. Before, at various times, she approached her face to the adult’s to continue the fight.

Only the professional wore a protective mask against covid-19.

District education officials said in a statement released today that they were “deeply disturbed” by the footage, according to notes obtained by the US newspaper. The New York Post.

“We first want to commend the teacher for the calm demeanor and extreme professionalism she displayed throughout the incident, even when the situation turned violent and offensive,” the statement said. “We support this teacher and her reaction in every way possible.”

District school administration authorities contacted school officials to investigate the incident.

“Harassment, racism and violence against our teachers will not be tolerated at Castleberry and we will take effective action to protect our teachers so they can perform their duties and educate students in a safe environment.”