‘A Fazenda 13’: Mileide disapproves of MC Gui’s attitude after tension with Rico | Television

Published 11/22/2021 6:31 PM

Rio – Mileide Mihaile doesn’t like MC Gui’s attitude in ‘A Fazenda 13’. In a conversation with Sthe Matos this Monday afternoon (22), the peoa questioned the funkeiro’s positions in the game and said that he is a hypocrite. “I swallowed his attitude of taking Rico’s farmer’s hat and throwing it on the ground. If I were a farmer, I would recommend him, it was horrible,” she said.

“I can’t understand it, the people here, it’s hypocrisy the size of this entire farm,” he said and then criticized the players who say they are allies, but when it comes to farming, they aren’t. “The thing about saying that it’s with you, but it throws you off the cliff. People here are saying something and acting and taking attitudes in which they are discriminating, talking about respect but not respecting,” he said.

“I’m not saying I don’t like MC Gui, but he talks so much about respect, why doesn’t he give respect and then charge?”, he said. Sthe commented that the attitude was horrible. “Imagine if someone comes, take his hat [MC Gui] and throws on the ground? What would it be like?” Mileide asked. Sthe said he’s not her priority.

Mileide then says that he is “begging to go to the farm”. “Putting the hypothesis that he is nominated directly [MC Gui], the only option to vote is Gui Araújo. In the stall, there’s Bil, Dynho and Day, who in his mind are strong and are his friends,” said Sthe. could tell,” said Mileide.