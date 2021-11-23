A Fazenda 13: Rico Melquiades rips the verb apart and detonates the production of the reality show

Rico Melquiades criticizes the production of A Fazenda 13 (photo: Reproduo/PlayPlus)

This Sunday night (11/21),



Rich Melquiades



loosened the verb against the production of



The Farm 13



, reality show of



Record TV



.

The influencer and other people of the attraction led by



Adriane Galisteu



they began to question the delay in producing the rural reality show to carry out the activities with the pedestrians.

Dayane Mello



and



MC GUI



they were talking about it when the farmer of the week joined the conversation to agree with the participants.

The funkeiro and the model started talking about the time it takes the program’s team to start activities.

“They put it there that it was half an hour, it’s already been over an hour already!”



the tram passed



. the finalist of



Gran Fratello VIP



, Italian version of



Big Brother,



replied, agreed with the singer.

Afterwards,



Rich



he arrived to agree with the confinement colleagues and made an appeal for the production to take action.

“If it’s an hour, say an hour, pow. You’re not going to play with us, no!”, he detonated, looking into a mirror.

After that, the digital influencer even compared his participation in the attraction of the bishop’s station



Edir Macedo



with the magpie program



on vacation with the ex



, gives



MTV



.

A few minutes later, the participants returned to comment on the game’s delay to start the dynamics. However, calmer, the humorist insinuated that maybe they had some problem. “Something must have happened,” he mused thoughtfully.

To be?



This Sunday (11/21),



Rich Melquiades



and



Mileide Mihaile



were talking in the kitchen when the influencer asked if



Adriane Galisteu



he likes the reality players.

“Oh, guys, I really want to meet her. Oh, I want to be her childhood friend, schedule a live with her,” revealed the ex-wife of



naughty wesley



.

Afterwards, without speaking in the language, the ex-On vacation with his ex asked: “Does she like us?”.

“Ser? Sometimes I see her… N?”, he said



mileide



. “She’s stressed sometimes,” fired the influencer and



mihaile



agreed.

The businesswoman explained that she only wants to meet her after the program ends.

“I’m not talking like that, after the show is over. Make an appointment with the kids.” Mileide Mihaile

Check out the video below: