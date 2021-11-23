A leaked video in which Melhem makes fun of allegations of harassment on Globo

A party with friends, a bath in the hot tub and the mountain climate of Visconde de Mauá. It was in this scenario that the then director of TV Globo’s humor department, Marcius Melhem, decided to mock the possibility of being punished by the network for allegations of harassment.

In a video obtained exclusively by the column LeoDias, Melhem sings a song mocking the situation and says: “It’s no use complaining at the DAA”. DAA stands for the company’s Artistic Development and Monitoring area. One detail stands out: the video was recorded over a year before allegations of harassment against the comedian were made public.

Sources heard by the LeoDias column claim that the video was recorded on October 15, 2018, days after Melhem was promoted to the position of responsible for Globo’s comedy programs.

Watch the video in which Marcius Melhem and friends make fun of TV Globo:

In a very lively chorus, the new almighty sings with the group of friends: “There’s no compliance there, it’s no use complaining at the DAA”. In addition to the clear mention of the department related to the relationship with artists, the music also mentions compliance, which is precisely the process responsible for ensuring that a company complies with and observes the legislation to which it is subject, in addition to ensuring the application of ethical principles in takings decisions and the preservation of the physical integrity of employees.

marcius melhem Marcius Melhem left Globo after allegations of sexual harassmentGlobe/Disclosure marcius melhem dani pepperoni Marcius Melhem and Dani Calabresareproduction maria clara gueiros marcius melhem dani calabresa Maria Clara Gueiros, Marcius Melhem, Dani CalabresaDisclosure/Globe Marcius Melhem and Marcos Vera Marcius Melhem sued former colleagues such as Marcos Verasreproduction Marcius Melhem, Danilo Gentili and Rafinha Bastos Danilo Gentili and Rafinha Bastos were also sued by the former director of Globo after comments on the harassment reportreproduction 0

In the images, appear inside the hot tub, alongside Melhem: singer Leoni, Léo Lanna (screenwriter), Luciana Fregolente (screenwriter and actress), Célio (screenwriter), Verônica Debom (actress and screenwriter), Luiza Yabrudi (screenwriter), Diego Tavares (Screenplay), Renata Corrêa (Screenplay). Tata Lopes (actress and screenwriter), Aldo Perrota (actor), Juca Filho (screenwriter), Renata Andrade (screenwriter), Paula Rocha (screenwriter) are seen outside the bathtub. The vast majority had links with the department headed by Melhem at the Rio station.

understand the case

The allegations of harassment against the then coordinator of TV Globo’s Humor Department, Marcius Melhem, were made public in the column Leo Dias, on December 26, 2019. At the time, several actresses linked to the nucleus commanded by Melhem accused the head of bullying.

Marcius Melhem left Globo in August 2020, after leaving his duties for five months. Despite all the accusations that already weighed against the artist, his departure from the network was amicable.

Four months later, in December 2020, Piauí published the article “What more do you want, daughter, to shut up?”, which denounced Melhem for sexual harassment. The text, signed by journalist João Batista Jr, also reported the comedian’s downfall and criticized Globo’s silence.

To stay up-to-date on the world of celebrities and entertainment, follow @leodias on Instagram.

Now we’re on Telegram too! Click here and get all the news and exclusive content first hand.