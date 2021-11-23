‘A Place in the Sun’: Christian farce is discovered

Cauã Reymond, the Christian from ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’ (Photo: Globo)

In the next chapters of “A place in the sun”, Christian (Cauã Reymond) will be unmasked.

Everything will start when Lara (Andréia Horta) is working in a restaurant frequented by Túlio (Daniel Dantas). At one point, she will see a photo of Renato on his cell phone. The girl will be very agitated and will try to get information, but will end up being expelled by security.

Days later, Lara will meet Rebeca’s husband (Andréa Beltrão) again by chance. She will approach you and explain who believes twins Renato and Christian met the night her boyfriend died.

Intrigued, Túlio will decide to investigate and will go to the building where Renato lived ataccompanied by Ruth (Pathy Dejesus). He will be able to access footage from that day’s security cameras. When analyzing the movement in the ordinance, will confirm that the brothers met and will further deduce that they changed their clothes at the time.

Tulio will then go to the IML to check the record of Christian’s death:

– “The body was admitted at 02:48 am”, in short… Here’s the proof that he died before. Before such an image, understand?

– Yes, because if he was already dead at 02:48, it would be impossible for him to enter the building at 04:20 in the morning. My God. And there’s more. It’s described here in the report, check it out: Renato’s tattoo. You know what that means, don’t you? – Ruth will say.

– Renato died in his brother’s place – will conclude Túlio.

– And this guy here, married to Barbara (Aline Moraes), that your Santiago (José de Abreu) so much wonder… This guy is a fake, a fraud. He took Renato’s place – the girl will say.

