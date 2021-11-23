‘A Place in the Sun’: Christian to be Caught Confessing | come around

🌞The boy returns to the shelter where he was raised to say goodbye to his teacher.
🌞After the impact of reviewing avany (Inez Viana), he will maintain the pretense that he is the adopted son of Elenice (Ana Beatriz Nogueira).
🌞Only that when he opens his heart in his master’s hospital bed, he will end up being surprised by his foster mother in this Tuesday’s chapter.
Want more details on this spoiler? 👀👇
Avany is shocked to see Christian in ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’ — Photo: Globo
🧍🧍 Christian will try to control the emotion by being introduced to his own life as Avany believes he is facing Renato.
🧍🧍 During the conversation, he will be able to get the woman from Goiás to tell him about Romero and will ask to visit the veteran in the hospital.
Christian returns to the shelter where he lived in ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’ — Photo: Globo
🧍🧍 Once there, he will enjoy a moment alone with the teacher, who is unconscious, and will assume that he is being taken by ambition:
“Contrary to what you taught me, I did something very wrong. I told myself that there was no other way, that there was no way out, but… Basically, I did what I did because I carried this one all my life lack”.
“Lack of father, mother, place in the world, I don’t even know what to call it. I did what I did because I’m ambitious too. And I’m a weak guy, you know?”
Romero was a teacher who always encouraged Christian in ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’ — Photo: Globo
“And the most ironic thing now is that I lack precisely who I was, who I was, who you taught me to be.”
“And that’s why I promise. From today I’m going to try to put the two things together: who I am and who I was. I know it might sound crazy, but, I don’t know, it’s the way to do it.”
“And I’m going to do it, professor, you can be right: bring together what fate separated, Chris and Renato, together, again, my life and his, mixed together”.
Avany catches Christian’s confession in ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’ — Photo: Globo
- The confession will be interrupted by Avany.
- The businessman will be tense at the busted.
- Will she discover the secret of Ravi’s friend (Juan Paiva)?
23 nov
Tuesday
Avany gets sick when she sees Christian/Renato, and Luzia explains to Avany that the boy is Christian’s twin brother. Christian/Renato asks to visit Romero. The school principal informs Noca and Dalva that they will no longer be able to attend classes, at the request of the students’ parents. Joy decides to go out for fun, while Ravi takes care of Francisco. Ilana comments to Rebeca that she is thinking about defrosting her eggs. Nicole listens to Naldo’s friends make fun of his physical appearance. Joy vents to Adel about her clumsiness with Francisco. Breno photographs Cecilia. Santiago presents Christian/Renato with the pen that belonged to his father and claims that he will be his successor. Maria Fernanda reveals to Christian/Renato that he is the father of her child.
Check out the full summary for the day and week!