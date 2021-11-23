Abel Ferreira spoke with Jorge Jesus before the Libertadores final

About to face his second Copa Libertadores final, coach Abel Ferreira, from Palmeiras, revealed a conversation with former Flamengo Jorge Jesus shortly before last season’s decision against Santos.

In an interview with the official Libertadores channel, Abel said that he received a message of support from the 2019 continental champion, and current Benfica coach, during the journey that culminated in the bi-championship of the Palestra Itália team.

“Last year, in the middle of our journey, Jorge Jesus sent me a message: ‘There has to be a Portuguese in the final’. We no longer speak, but we have mutual respect and admiration,” said Abel, who was coached by ex-Flemish.

🟢⚪️ Abel Ferreira, the coach of the current champion @Palm trees, in an exclusive interview before the CONMEBOL final # Liberators. 🎙️ The dream of the bi, the strategies, the Portuguese fans, Jorge Jesus… A chat with Portuguese. 🇵🇹 “No matter what happens, I’ll enjoy it” pic.twitter.com/hXpl3FqmVx — CONMEBOL Libertadores (@LibertadoresBR) November 22, 2021

The commander of alviverde, however, could not say for whom J. Jesus will support this Saturday. Palmeiras and Flamengo face off at the Centenário stadium, at 5 pm (Brasilia time), in search of an unprecedented three-time championship.

“I don’t know. You’ll have to ask him. He was my coach. I know him much better than he knows me. (…) He’s a great coach, but we are completely different people,” he added.

Before the continental final, Palmeiras and Flamengo enter the field for the Brazilian Championship. Alviverde receives Atlético-MG at Allianz Parque, at 9:30 pm. Rubro-Negro, on the other hand, will face Grêmio at 9 pm, at the Arena.