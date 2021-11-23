Abel Ferreira talks about having fans of Jorge Jesus

Credit: Disclosure/Flemish

Palmeiras and Flamengo are preparing for the final of the Copa Libertadores da América 2021 next Saturday, the 27th, in Montevideo, Uruguay, and in a way they have a character that is somehow linked to the ‘moment’ of the two clubs. It is Jorge Jesus, coach of Benfica. In addition to being champion of the competition with Rubro-Negro in 2019, the 67-year-old coach trained Abel Ferreira, commander from Palmeira.

In an interview with Conmebol, Abel Ferreira spoke about his relationship with Jorge Jesus and was asked who he thinks Mister will support next Saturday: the club where he had more titles than defeats between 2019 and 2020, or for the compatriot.

— I don’t know (who will Jorge Jesus support), you’ll have to ask him. Not many people know it, but he was my coach. I know him a lot more than he knows me. Last season, he sent me a message during our ‘Wow, there has to be a Portuguese in the final’ campaign. After that we don’t talk anymore, but we have mutual respect and admiration. We played against each other several times, I even think I beat him more than he beat me, but football (laughs). He is a great coach, we are completely different people. – said Abel Ferreira.

It is worth remembering that the name of Jorge Jesus has been constantly speculated to return to Flamengo, especially in the event of a defeat by Rubro-Negro against Palmeiras in the Libertadores final, which could cost Renato Gaúcho the position.

Another curious fact is that, before being signed by Palmeiras, Abel Ferreira eliminated Benfica from Jorge Jesus in the preliminary round of the Champions League last season, when he was still commanding the modest PAOK, from Greece.

🟢⚪️ Abel Ferreira, the coach of the current champion @Palm trees, in an exclusive interview before the CONMEBOL final # Liberators. 🎙️ The dream of the bi, the strategies, the Portuguese fans, Jorge Jesus… A chat with Portuguese. 🇵🇹 “No matter what happens, I’ll enjoy it” pic.twitter.com/hXpl3FqmVx — CONMEBOL Libertadores (@LibertadoresBR) November 22, 2021

The Libertadores 2021 decision will be played on November 27, at 5 pm (GMT) at the Estadio Centenário, in Montevideo, Uruguay. The decision will put Palmeiras, current champions, and Flamengo, who won the title for the last time in 2019, face to face – whoever wins will enter the list of three-time champions, which among the Brazilian teams already has São Paulo, Santos and Guild.

