Abel values ​​the merit of Palmeiras in the campaign until the final of the Libertadores

Abel Ferreira, coach of Palmeiras. (Photo: Cesar Greco/Palmeiras)

Abel Ferreira’s Palmeiras will face Flamengo in the Libertadores final this Saturday (27) at 5 pm (GMT), at the Estádio Centenário, in Montevideo, Uruguay. In an interview with Conmebol, the coach magnified the feat and valued the Verdão campaign until the World Cup decision.

– We didn’t reach the final by chance. This team is in the final due to merit, hard work and dedication. We had to make a lot of resignations to be prepared to reach the final. We have to value all the work that was done by us – he said.

The preparation had a long planning that included training aimed at eliminatory duels in the middle of Brasileirão matches. To pass through São Paulo and Atlético-MG, considered favorites by the press during the knockout, the technical commission alviverde had to draw up elaborate strategies that resulted in the classification.

In front of the Minas Gerais team, it was also necessary a lot of concentration from the players to look for the result after Alviverde left behind in the confrontation. The most striking image of the match was the gesture of the Verdão coach pointing to his head and asking the athletes from Palmeira to focus.

Abel commented on the psychological aspect of the Libertadores final and pointed out that the biggest difficulty in a big decision is to control internal and external pressure.

– In a final, the biggest opponents are ourselves. It’s the ability to give your best at that moment in the game at the service of the team. More than the opponent, we have to be at peace with our head so that, even under pressure, the body can play football at the highest level – he explained.

The Portuguese has the chance to win the bi-championship followed by the continental cup, an unprecedented feat for the club. The last team to accomplish the feat was Boca Juniors, in 2000 and 2001, passing by Palmeiras on both occasions – first in the final and, in the following year, in the semifinals.

In the interview, Abel pondered the importance of the achievement for his career. According to the coach, the biggest gain in title moments is the relationships and feelings experienced during the process.

– I think a lot about what it’s like to win. What it’s like to win the Libertadores, the Cup… At no time do trophies come to mind. The first memories that come to me are relationships, hugs, affections. There can only be one winner. We have to value whoever wins, but we cannot live in that “eight or eighty”. This only happens because of a crisis of social values. And football is a reflection of society – he analyzed.

Abel Ferreira could reach his third title with Verdão if he wins the Libertadores on the 27th. So far, the coach and his technical committee have totaled 103 games, 54 wins, 22 draws and 27 defeats in command of the Greatest National Champion.

