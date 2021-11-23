Research has shown that SARS-CoV-2 can directly affect the adrenal glands, impacting the hormonal system. It is believed that this action of the coronavirus in the adrenals may be one of the causes of the slow recovery of some patients who contracted Covid-19.

For now, researchers cannot yet claim that the impact on the adrenal glands is a consequence of a direct attack by SARS-CoV-2 or sepsis – widespread inflammation caused by Covid-19.

The adrenal glands are essential for fighting sepsis and produce very important hormones for the body, such as adrenaline, cortisol, norepinephrine and testosterone.

Research published in the scientific journal Lancet analyzed samples from 40 people who died from Covid-19 in Germany and Switzerland. It was possible to detect proteins and genetic material of SARS-CoV-2 in the adrenal glands of 53% of the collected samples.

The researchers believe that the coronavirus produces a direct attack on the adrenal glands, as during the SARS pandemic between 2002 and 2004 it was proven that SARS-CoV-1 was sending viruses and bacteria to the hormone producer.

According to research, Coronavirus can affect the hormonal system. Image: Kateryna Kon/Shutterstock

According to the research, SARS-CoV-2 and 1 share the same receptors to invade cells and abundant in the adrenals. Despite this, it is not yet possible to say what is the cause of inflammation in the adrenal glands.

More studies are still needed before it can be said that the hormonal system is directly affected by the coronavirus or if it is just one of several consequences of the generalized inflammation caused by severe Covid-19 in some patients.

