Actor from the same manager as Camila Queiroz leaves Globo

Managed by the same manager as Camila Queiroz, Bruno Montaleone is no longer part of the cast of Além da Ilusão, the next soap opera of the six on Globo, which will have Larissa Manoela as the protagonist. Known for dating Sasha Meneghel, the actor is managed by Ricardo Garcia, persona non grata on the network after tightening contract negotiations with Angel’s interpreter, which resulted in the resignation of the actress last Wednesday (17).

In note to the TV news, Globo reported that it was the actor himself who asked to leave the soap opera, which would start recording next Saturday (27). Wanted by the report, Bruno showed to be shaken. When he answered the phone, he just said that he doesn’t know what is going to happen, “that he’s at a confused, complicated time” and that he can’t say anything.

Behind the scenes at the station, however, rumors circulate that Bruno would have been removed, because Globo would not negotiate with professionals with whom they have problems, such as Ricardo Garcia, who is also an agent for Klebber Toledo and Lucy Ramos. Globo, it is worth repeating, denies that it took Bruno off the soap opera.

Last week, Ricardo Garcia submitted a contract with demands considered “unacceptable” by Globo for Camila Queiroz to extend her contract for another week and, thus, record the endings of the character Angel in Verdades Secretas 2. The soap opera is the main bet of the year of Globoplay, Globo’s streaming platform.

The broadcaster did not accept the impositions and, in a historical misunderstanding, exposed the backstage of the negotiation, something unprecedented in the broadcaster’s press releases:

To sign the extension of the contract necessary to record the final scenes of the telenovela, Camila Queiroz wanted to determine the outcome of the character Angel and demanded a formal commitment that she would be part of an eventual third season, in addition to other unacceptable contractual demands.”

Among these “unacceptable demands”, the TV news, were the demand that the advertising campaign of an eventual third season of Secret Truths be previously approved by Camila. The disagreement between Camila Queiroz and Globo should end up in court, with lawsuits filed by both parties.

Montaleone opposite Camila Queiroz

Actor pimps on Secret Truths 2

Like Camila, Bruno Montaleone is in the cast of Verdades Secretas 2. He plays Matheus, a model in the beginning of his career who does well by doing a blue book (prostitution) with the stylist Betty (Deborah Evelyn). In addition to closing a fashion show for her brand, the boy has a kind of outstanding honey.

Betty’s stepson Giotto (Johnny Massaro) discovers their affair and is on all fours for the model. The two start to have sex, but Matheus keeps the affair with the stylist hidden. In addition to paying for bed, he extracts very expensive gifts from lovers.

To complete, in the last chapters that entered Globoplay, Montaleone’s character begins a relationship with Giotto’s sister, Irina (Julia Stockler). Finally, Giotto and Irina’s father, Betty’s husband, is delighted with the new poster boy for his menswear brand. Lorenzo (Celso Frateschi) makes his mouth water to taste the “sweet” that Matheus exudes.

Montaleone’s scenes with Deborah and Massaro draw attention for their provocative appeal in the 30 chapters already available of Secret Truths 2. They are sex scenes, with a lot of nudity. In the plot, the actor also stars with Zezé Polessa, who plays a beyond-modern grandmother. The character encourages her grandson to shamelessly take all the members of the same family and make a handsome savings for his future.

Beyond Illusion debuts in February

In Além da Ilusão, a plot that opens on February 7, it is totally different from the forbidden story that Montaleone lives in the Globoplay soap opera. The next series of six features the novel by the illusionist Davi (Rafael Vitti) and the milliner Isadora (Larissa Manoela).

The two are reunited after his escape from prison, where he was for ten years, unfairly accused of the death of her older sister, Isabela – also played Larissa Manoela in the first phase of the story. The plot shows the construction of a textile industry, the coexistence of workers in the community that rises around the company.

Montaleone was slated to start recording, but his role was not publicized. The first phase of the telenovela takes place in Poços de Caldas, Minas Gerais, during the 1930s and 1940s.

(collaborated MÁRCIA PEREIRA and GABRIEL VAQUER)