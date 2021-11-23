Adele leaves the interview in the middle after learning that journalist has not heard her new album – Vogue

+



Adele (Photo: Instagram/Reproduction)

Geez! supposedly Adele would have dropped an interview in the middle after the journalist told that he had not listened to his new album “30”. According to the portal Page Six, the singer would have negotiated US$ 725,000 (about R$ 4 million) to have this chat.

When the singer questioned what the journalist had thought of the record, he simply said he hadn’t heard it. Offended, the singer reportedly refused to grant the interview, and the Sony record company banned the channel from broadcasting the show.

Australia became the only country not to have an exclusive interview with the singer to promise the album. “Seven is obviously angry about this. Matt was scolded. He should have done the research,” a source told the portal.

The journalist was embarrassed by the mistake and apologized for the mistake, as he told The Australian portal.

“When I sat down to interview Adele, I didn’t know that I had received an email preview of her unreleased album. It was oversight but not deliberate contempt. This is the most important email I’ve ever missed,” said Doran. However, he added that unlike what they had said, she did not leave the room “angry”.