Adele: See the sales forecast for the first week of the album “30”

Adele released their album “30” last November 19 and expectations are high regarding sales. Although there are still days ahead, the Hits Daily Double usually gives a forecast and it seems that the numbers will not disappoint.

The information is that it will sell between 800/850 thousand units. One thing has no mistake. With these numbers, #1 is more than guaranteed. By the way, this should be the biggest selling week of an album of the year. Such high numbers have not been seen since “combos” were eliminated from the count, for example, when the artist sold a concert ticket and “gave” a CD along.

The last album to have a similar number was “folklore“, gives Taylor Swift, in August 2020, which accumulated a debut of 846 thousand. However, I could still do that combo mentioned above.

The most interesting thing is that about 500,000 units of that number must be physical records, such as vinyl and CDs. Adele nothing against the current of streaming – despite being very strong online too.

It is noteworthy that the numbers can be changed in the final count, for more or for less.

At Adele’s request, Spotify removes the “random order” option from the albums

O “30” narrates an important phase in the life of Adele. The album’s 12-track order was carefully chosen by the singer to tell a story to the audience and she felt that the “random order” option of Spotify’s default setting could disrupt the narrative flow of the album.

This Sunday (21), the British confirmed via Twitter that asked the platform to remove the “random order” option from the albums: “This is the only request I have had in our ever-changing industry! We don’t create albums so carefully and thoughtfully in our track list for no reason. Our art tells a story and our stories must be heard as we intended. Thanks for listening to Spotify!”. The platform, in turn, replied “anything for you”.

Anything for you 🙏✨ — Spotify (@Spotify) November 21, 2021

However, the shuffle symbol -two intersecting arrows- is still available to some users. The option also appears on the individual tracks of the album, this means that you can still start listening to albums on any track and choose to play songs in random order after that.