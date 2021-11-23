Aécio Neves counters Arthur Virgílio and calls him “Doria’s orange”

Federal deputy Aécio Neves sent a note to the column, in which he refutes the criticisms made by the PSDB pre-candidate for president Arthur Virgílio.

In the text, Aécio classifies a supporter as an “auxiliary line” of the governor of São Paulo João Doria, even saying that Virgílio is “Doria’s orange”.

“It’s been a long time since Arthur Virgílio became an unimportant figure in the PSDB, where nobody takes him very seriously. In 2018, we had already seen this film, when, without any support, he declared himself a candidate against Alckmin in exchange for some visibility, and, in the end, he left with violent attacks on the candidate and the party”, said Aécio.

“But few believed that, this time, he would play the role of auxiliary line to João Dória’s candidacy and, more seriously, with party funding for that. Sad outcome for a long journey. On the other hand, I was even amused by the fruit analogy he made. When we find him, we’ll have a conversation in the orchard. PSDB apples and Doria oranges,” said Aécio Neves.

He also classified the version that he wants to take the PSDB to the Centrão as “false narrative”.

“As for this story of wanting to take the PSDB to the Centrão, it’s another false narrative created to disqualify support for Eduardo [Leite] that many toucans have given. What I and several PSDB comrades want is a strong third-way candidacy that can bring together other forces in society. And I honestly cannot see that name in the Doria government. I think Eduardo is much better able to lead this field. That’s why I believe the majority of PSDB supports it. I’m sure that if there had been a vote yesterday, Eduardo would have won with some clearance. Let’s wait for the next chapters of this soap opera with a terrible plot.”

