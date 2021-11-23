After a leaked audio, Paulo Paixão resigns and leaves the club

Paulo Paixão resigned from the position of coordinator of the physical preparation of Internacional. After the leaked audios that took the social networks this afternoon (22), the professional opted for the exit, made official in a note by the club.

Internacional did not comment on what had happened until the release of the note, earlier this evening. In it, he says that the decision came from Paixão, for not having more atmosphere with the group due to the audios.

In the same statement, the club reports that Paixão apologized for what happened.

According to the UOL Sport, the leaked audios had negative repercussions with the players, as important names in the cast, such as Rodrigo Dourado, Cuesta and Patrick were mentioned as possible exits. In addition, Boschilia was called a “deceiver” by the professional.

In a video released by the club at the request of Paulo Paixão, he reinforced the apology.

“I’m here to make a statement. There was an audio leak in which I vented with a friend in particular. Unfortunately, this audio leaked. So I’m here. After this leak, I went to my executive director, Paulo Bracks, and resigned I apologize to the players, management, coaching staff, employees and fans of Internacional. In these 47 years of experience, this has never occurred to me. I have to understand that if I made a mistake, I have to accept it. I’ll be in the crowd. being developed under the command of Aguirre, in the dressing room, the athletes will surely reach the goal of qualifying for the Libertadores. I’ll be at home, rooting like never before, so that this group, along with the committee, officials, management and fans, achieve your goal. Inter are great, Inter are world champions,” he said.

Check out Inter’s note:

Sport Club Internacional announces that the Physical Preparation Coordinator Paulo Paixão has resigned from the position. The professional sought out the executive director Paulo Bracks and claimed that he no longer had the environment to stay at the Club.

Paixão regrets the episode of the release of a private audio and apologizes to the group of players and to Internacional. The Club thanks you for your services and wishes you luck following your career.