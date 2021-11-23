After a meeting with the Brazilian Minister, owner of Tesla, Elon Musk is thinking about supplying demand for semiconductors and Brazil can receive a factory

Elon Musk meets with the Brazilian minister, who wants to bring Starlink to the Amazon (Image: Video reproduction / Digital Gaze)



The semiconductor crisis has been so great that even Tesla CEO Elon Musk feels compelled to build a factory just for the component so that its activities are not harmed. One of the possible countries to receive the project is Brazil

The chip and semiconductor crisis has created headaches for many entrepreneurs around the world, in such a way that not even the multibillionaire, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, has escaped this stalemate. Made of germanium or silicon, the use of semiconductors in factories is essential because they have sufficient electrical conductivity between insulators and conductors, something essential for the operation of computers, cars, telephones and cell phones, for example. With the pandemic, there was a mismatch between production and the growing demand for these inputs, which affected companies such as Tesla and economies everywhere.

Brazil may receive Elon Musk semiconductor factory

Minister Fábio Faria meets Elon Musk – credits: Reproduction/Youtube

In a meeting with Fábio Faria, Minister of Communications, last Monday (15th), Elon Musk stated that, to escape the microchip crisis, which is taking place in the world, there may be no other choice but to invest in a factory. semiconductors.

Brazil would be one of the most likely countries to receive the contribution from the CEO of Tesla. The subject came after Faria proposed the construction of a Tesla factory in the country and mentioned that he also plans to turn Brazil into an important country in the production of semiconductors again, something that happened until the 1980s.

The meeting in question in the featured photo would actually be for negotiations over Starlink’s satellite facility, which also has Elon Musk as its CEO, to monitor deforestation in the Amazon and connect schools located in remote areas with super-up-to-date internet.

Tesla’s electric car has its production halted due to lack of semiconductors

Coming soon, @elonmusk will be in Brazil to connect rural schools and protect the Amazon using SpaceX/Starlink technology.

we do not @govbr there is no optimism and no pessimism, we make it happen!!!

I believe in Brazil!!

— Fábio Faria 🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷 (@fabiofaria) November 16, 2021

According to Faria, Tesla’s CEO was invited to build a semiconductor factory in Brazil, but Elon Musk said he was not part of the core business make investments in a semiconductor factory, as it only invests in non-existent technologies, but recognized the need for the product for all activities at its units.

As is the case with Tesla’s electric cars, which need 10,000 parts, for example. Earlier this year, the lack of chips meant that production of the Tesla Model 3 was paralyzed at Elon Musk’s factory in Fremont, California.

as an answer, Elon Musk he told the minister that his plans were to build a semiconductor factory. Faria said that Musk intends to wait a year to analyze how this issue of the crisis will develop in the world and may consider opening a factory after that.

Elon Musk factory could be installed in the Northeast of the country

In the eyes of the Minister, one possibility would be to build a semiconductor factory in the Northeast. The Northeast region was called the “Brazilian California” by Faria, who claims that the Northeast has everything it needs to become a hub of innovation and that it can be a player important to sell throughout Latin America.

Talso according to Faria’s words, São Paulo is like New York and the Northeast is California. Another mission of the Minister is to convince Samsung to produce semiconductors in the country.

