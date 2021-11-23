After audio leaks, Paulo Paixão resigns from Inter | International

Paulo Paixão is no longer part of Inter’s coaching staff. Hired to be Diego Aguirre’s physical fitness coordinator, the 70-year-old professional resigned from the club after having audio leaked this Monday.

In two files he reports to a friend the team’s drop in income, the lack of options on the bench, calls Boschilia “deceptive” and mentions that some players should be traded for the club’s time.

The official announcement took place in an official note released by the club this evening. In the text, Inter himself states that the reason for the dismissal request was the disclosure of the private conversation on a large scale. He even leaves an apology to the cast.

Paulo Paixão leaves the inter — Photo: Ricardo Duarte/Inter

Multi-champion for the club, Paixão was Inter’s physical trainer in the 2005 and 2006 seasons, with coach Muricy Ramalho and Abel Braga, and in 2013 with Dunga. He left Bahia in November 2020, in his last previous job.

Check out the note released by Inter:

“Sport Club Internacional announces that the Physical Preparation Coordinator Paulo Paixão has resigned from the position. The professional sought out the executive director Paulo Bracks and claimed that he no longer had the environment to stay at the Club.