After dismissal, Globo promises to sue Camila Queiroz | famous

Faced with a proposal described by Rede Globo as “unacceptable”, Camila Queiroz was disconnected from the cast of “Secret Truths II” and, consequently, from the team of actors at the Marinho radio station. With about a week to go before the end of the recording of the novel by Walcyr Carrasco, the actress would have made a series of demands to stay in the plot and ended up being fired.

In addition to the statement issued by Globo, justifying the reasons that led to the dismissal of the 28-year-old actress, Camila also defended her side and, shortly thereafter, published a note, in addition to having posted videos, one full of ironies and the other in what burst into tears when talking about the case that every day gains new behind-the-scenes information and surprising twists.

The controversial story involving Rede Globo and Camila Queiroz is getting ready to gain new chapters soon. This is because the Rio station has not yet managed to digest everything that has happened in recent days and, taken by the anger of the actress and her manager’s attitude towards the case, prepares a counter-coup that, perhaps, may arrive unexpectedly and take everyone by surprise.

According to information disclosed by the portal TV news, the Rio station will not waste time and is already considering filing a lawsuit against Camila Queiroz and the office that manages her career. For now, the Marinho radio station is gathering enough evidence to be able to prove the off-balance sheet damage caused by the actress and 13th Productions, as a result of Camila’s departure before the end of filming the serial.

Continues after advertising

Also according to the website, the senior management of the Marinho radio station is determined to file a lawsuit against the wife of Klebber Toledo and the businessman who, in Globo’s view, acted in an inexperienced and irresponsible manner, causing various damages, such as financial and moral damage. considering that Camila’s decision not to record the end of the telenovela interfered and directly harmed the network in other aspects.

The fight between the actress and Globo is far from an end and has everything to be defined in the presence of a judge. Just like the Rio station, Camila Queiroz is also certain that the best place to solve this story is in court. In addition to compromising recordings, the girl would have records of conversations with the direction of the station that could weigh in her favor in the probable legal battle.

According to columnist Carla Bittencourt, the actress, who gave life to the character Angel in “Secret Truths”, would have commented that she was mistreated and persecuted by some members of the top management of the Marinho radio station. In addition, Camila Queiroz would have proof that she suffered psychological harassment with insult, defamation and threats.