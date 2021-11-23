After rumors of affair, Viih Tube and Arthur Picoli speak out

After the rumors that they were having an affair, viih tube and Arthur Picoli, who met at BBB 2021, decided to speak out. In conversation with Hugo Gloss, the two told the real thing about the situation.

According to Viih, who denied her romance with the influencer, the news started to get out when she, Arthur and Thaís Braz went to spend a season together in Bahia.

To the journalist, Picoli said: “I even thought it was funny yesterday. We’re in the same place, we were invited as influencers to a party, and man… It’s comical, because we’ve been friends since the time of the show. She is a person I have great affection for”.

“And hey, it would be really weird if I were around other people here [na viagem] that I do not know. As I came with a team of influencers from the party, I stay close to the guys who are with me. I’m with Tata, with Viih, right?”, completed.

“But it’s complicated, we can’t be friends, we can’t talk. At the show, the music is loud, we have to talk close to the ear. What I can say is that there is nothing going on. Unfortunately, people invent a lot and post a lot of unfounded stuff”, finished.

On Twitter, Arthur still fired: “You know nothing… Who I want isn’t even here… Which, really, is a shame.”

On social media, Viih Tube also spoke: “There isn’t much to say, no. We’re here with friends and we’re single, but it’s no big deal, no. Nothing at all!”.

On Instagram, the ex-BBBs shared records on the beach, but in the greatest atmosphere of friendship. In a click with Viih and Thais, the influencer captioned: “Three spy awesome”.

In her profile, the influencer, who is now redheaded, posted a photo with her Big Brother friends and declared: “I love you”.

Braz, in turn, posted a fun video. “My friends”, said the dentist.