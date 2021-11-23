After rumors of separation, Ivete Sangalo’s husband speaks for the 1 time – Famous

Singer Ivete Sangalo and husband Daniel Cady (photo: Reproduo/Instagram)

During a live this Monday night (22/11),



Daniel Cady



ended the Brazilian curiosity and spoke for the first time about the hubbub that her marriage to



Ivete Sangalo



would be in crisis, after he suddenly deleted photos with the singer from social media.

The nutritionist revealed that he deleted the images from his



Instagram



on account of a professional project and that his relationship with the mother of his three children is going well.

Daniel



He added that all the rumors of separation are nothing more than a “seed of evil that went around spreading gossip”.

“I’m going to start live in advance on this subject, which was pure gossip. There was nothing to do with my marriage. I don’t know where this story came from. Some evil seed saw when I was restarting my Instagram and let it go,” he said.

“You guys are so crazy, I gained 100,000 followers in one day, or better yet, 100,000 curious people, and what does that change in people’s lives? So much cool stuff for us to share and all these people gossip” , he added.

“I’m always trying to bring you here the best of things, my experiences, my mistakes. So this, what was supposed to be a surprise, a nice thing about working with shirts, turned this whole frenzy. Here. All in peace with my family, thank God.” Daniel Cady

Daniel



and



Ivete



have been married since



2008



and are the parents of



Marcelo



, 12 years old,



Marina



and



Helen



, both of 3.

Check out the full live below:

no alliance



Speculation among the couple’s fans that they were breaking up gained momentum when at their last public appearance, on November 15th,



Daniel Cady



was seen without an alliance at a wedding party, which took place in



savior



, capital of



Bahia



. He appeared unaccompanied by the artist, but accompanied by several friends.