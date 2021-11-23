After Salah, another ‘bomb’ is about to explode in Liverpool, says newspaper

Mané has a contract with Liverpool until June 2023, and according to the Spanish newspaper ”As” has not yet received a proposal for a possible renewal

Deputy top scorer of the Liverpool in the current season, forward Sadio Mané has an uncertain future in the English team. This is because the Senegalese has not yet been approached by the Reds board to renew his contract, which expires in June 2023.

According to information from the Spanish newspaper ”As”, the 29-year-old’s intention is to remain at Anfield. However, managers need to open their eyes, since six months before the end of the contract, the athlete can already sign a pre-contract with another team

Hired in August 2016, the Reds shirt 10 is currently valued at 85 million euros (BRL 534 million) and his good performance in the team commanded by Jürgen Klopp, may weigh in favor of his permanence. In 16 games played this season, he has already scored 9 goals, in addition to providing an assist.

During his six seasons with Liverpool, Mané won a Champions League (2018-29), a Club World Cup (2019), a Premier League (2019-20) and a UEFA Super Cup (2019).

Sadio Mané celebrates after scoring for Liverpool over Leeds EFE/EPA/Tim Keeton

Like the Senegalese, Mohamed Salah also does not know if he will remain in Anfield. In the case of the Egyptian, negotiations for contract renewal, ending in 2023, are in progress. However, they still haven’t reached an agreement since the player asks for a salary increase to continue, to which the club, in favor of a financial policy, does not want to open its coffers as much.





Liverpool returns to the field this Wednesday (24) to face the Harbor for the Champions League. Then face the Southampton on Saturday (27), at 12:00 (GMT), by the Premier League, with live broadcast by ESPN on Star+.