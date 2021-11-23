After the newspaper talks about a cordial relationship, Messi surprises him and says how it is to live with Sergio Ramos

Barcelona and Real Madrid idols, Messi and Sergio Ramos were rivals at LaLiga for several seasons and met at PSG in 2021

Lionel Messi changed the Barcelona fur Paris Saint-Germain for reencounter Neymar, with whom he partnered at Camp Nou. And on the French team, he also saw an old acquaintance of Laliga, although not so friendly in the past: Sergio Ramos.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

idol of Real Madrid, the defender had a strong rivalry with the Argentine at every El Clásico in Spain. Because they work on different teams, they never had a close relationship. But the scenario changed in France.

All PSG games from Messi and Sergio Ramos on French Championship have Live broadcast for the ESPN on Star+.

2 Related

According to the newspaper the team, Sergio Ramos and Messi only lived together cordially. For the vehicle, the ‘distance’ was a fruit of the rvivality in Spain: “Ten years of classics don’t disappear overnight”, said an excerpt of an article last month. But, according to Messi, it’s not like that.

In an exclusive interview with Marca, the Argentine made it clear that he has a good relationship with the defender, who has not yet made his PSG debut, but is very liked and respected by his colleagues of team.

“Sergio Ramos as a companion is a spectacle“, said the Argentine.

Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos during official presentation of PSG reinforcements for the 2021/22 season John Berry/Getty Images

The full interview will be published in this Tuesday’s edition of the newspaper, the 23rd of November. Also in the same conversation, Messi stated that one day he intends to return to Barcelona

“I always said that at some point I would go back to Barcelona, ​​because it’s my home, because I want to try to help the club with what I can. Obviously, if I can contribute and help the club, I would like to come back,” said Messi.