Again? Adele is accused in the networks of plagiarizing Chico Buarque on a new record; musician’s team manifests

Weeks after being accused of plagiarizing Martinho da Vila, Adele was involved in yet another controversy. Now, netizens speculate that the singer has copied one of Chico Buarque’s works. This Tuesday (23), however, the musician’s team spoke to Folha de São Paulo, denying any imitation by the British.

The comparisons made on the web involved the songs “To Be Loved”, which is part of the album “30”, and “Eu Te Amo”, a composition made by Buarque and Tom Jobim, released in 1980 as part of the album “Vida”. Both song intros are similar, with descending notes being played on the piano. Listen and compare:

The case, of course, divided the opinion of fans and music connoisseurs. “Chico’s is a chord sequence with similar movement but different harmonies, while Adele’s is simply a descending scale in the pattern 2-3 1-2 7-1 6-7 and so on. They are simple and considerably different musical forms”, explained a profile. “Well, Chico Buarque’s team said that Adele’s ‘To Be Loved’ isn’t plagiarism, so I won’t even point out the similarities anymore. Now… did I find some inspiration for f*ck? I found”, wrote someone else. See more reactions below:

