Again? Adele is accused in the networks of plagiarizing Chico Buarque on a new record; musician’s team manifests

Weeks after being accused of plagiarizing Martinho da Vila, Adele was involved in yet another controversy. Now, netizens speculate that the singer has copied one of Chico Buarque’s works. This Tuesday (23), however, the musician’s team spoke to Folha de São Paulo, denying any imitation by the British.

The comparisons made on the web involved the songs “To Be Loved”, which is part of the album “30”, and “Eu Te Amo”, a composition made by Buarque and Tom Jobim, released in 1980 as part of the album “Vida”. Both song intros are similar, with descending notes being played on the piano. Listen and compare:

you can copy, it’s just not the same #Adele30 pic.twitter.com/bF5h0sQzq3 — Kadu Pacheco (@kadupacheco_) November 19, 2021

The case, of course, divided the opinion of fans and music connoisseurs. “Chico’s is a chord sequence with similar movement but different harmonies, while Adele’s is simply a descending scale in the pattern 2-3 1-2 7-1 6-7 and so on. They are simple and considerably different musical forms”, explained a profile. “Well, Chico Buarque’s team said that Adele’s ‘To Be Loved’ isn’t plagiarism, so I won’t even point out the similarities anymore. Now… did I find some inspiration for f*ck? I found”, wrote someone else. See more reactions below:

Chico’s is a chord sequence with similar movement but different harmonies, while Adele’s is simply a descending scale in the pattern 2-3 1-2 7-1 6-7 and so on. They are SIMPLE and considerably different musical forms. — Thiago (@thiagonvsss) November 19, 2021

“Bate Coração” uses a howl from James Blunt’s song, and authors must pay 20% for copyright. Adele plagiarizes the entire Martinho da Vila beat and what happens?

Nothing, she does the same with Chico Buarque on the new album — Jurca (@JurcaJoao) November 19, 2021

Adele did not plagiarize Chico Buarque and Tom Jobim. The video that went viral shows two piano intros that aren’t all that similar. Are you deaf? — Braulio Lorentz (@brauliolorentz) November 22, 2021

Look, folks, this possible plagiarism by Adele of the beautiful song “Eu te amo” by Chico and Tom Jobim, in fact, left me more disappointed (there was already the case of plagiarism by Martinho da Vila). I still like her a lot, but, look, she’s even shameless. pic.twitter.com/YTHSiRFt3l — Francisco Rocha 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️🇨🇺🇵🇸 (@franetcisco) November 22, 2021

People are saying that Adele copied Chico Buarque with a super simple descending piano scale. It is the same as saying that anyone who uses the remi fa notes in that order is plagiarizing, without considering harmony and everything that makes up the sound of the music 🙊 — Nei (@neileitte) November 19, 2021

In “I Love You,” this descent is drawn in descending minor third intervals. Throughout the descent, there are always minor thirds, which are played over a bass line that will give us an idea of ​​the harmonic contour, giving the impression of a scale. pic.twitter.com/IdY571zdAx — vtnc you and your children (@bellamoscovitz) November 19, 2021

MAKING A MEA GUILT HERE because I made the thread in the frenzy and went to write my article, then the blame hit: the right measure of the I love you intro is in 3/4, ok? I know that, I just focused on the melody without tidying up the file 🙃 — vtnc you and your children (@bellamoscovitz) November 20, 2021