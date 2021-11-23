Against Flamengo, Grêmio has a chance to reach an unprecedented series of victories since the beginning of the Brazilian Nationals | Guild

Grêmio enters the field against Flamengo this Tuesday night, in a game valid for the 2nd round of Brasileirão. Only the victory interests the team from Rio Grande do Sul in the fight against relegation. And a good result at the Arena could mean an unprecedented series since the beginning of the competition.

So far, the Tricolor failed to hit three consecutive victories at the Brazilian Nationals. He can do it this Tuesday, as he won Bragantino and Chapecoense. The team has three streaks of two wins, but only one with Serie A games, between August 18 and 21, over Cuiabá and Bahia.

Before, he had won against LDU, for the Sul-Americana, and Fluminense, for the Brazilian. In June, Grêmio also won consecutively against Brasiliense, for the Copa do Brasil, and Santa Cruz-RS, for the Recopa gaúcha. But without engaging the third game.

– Our objective is to work game by game. It’s point by point, all games will be difficult. We are focused on us. We don’t look at our surroundings. Our work is motivational with the group of players. And this is how we are creating a new moment at Grêmio – said the vice-presidential football team Denis Abrahão after the victory over Chape.

The last time the Tricolor achieved multiple straight wins was between April and May. Tiago Nunes was still the coach in the series of 10 triumphs in valid matches for Gauchão and Sudamericana. Since then, he has not managed more than two games in a row.

The current start is fundamental in Grêmio’s almost impossible mission to remain in Serie A. The last two victories, over Bragantino and Chapecoense, improved the scenario. A good result in the late game puts Grêmio at least two points behind the first club outside the Z-4.

However, it weighs against Grêmio’s recent record against Flamengo. It’s true that they managed to beat Rubro-Negro at Maracanã in a duel valid for the second round. But this was the only win in the last 10 games between the teams – seven defeats and two draws complete the list. The last victory of the Gauchos at home was for the 2018 Brasileirão.