Airplane dubbed ‘Spirit of Innovation’ could be the fastest electric vehicle in the world





Last week, Rolls-Royce performed what may have been the fastest flight of an electric aircraft ever made. To validate the feat, the company sent the Fédération Aéronautique Internationale (FAI) information that at 15:45 GMT on November 16, 2021, its experimental aircraft reached a speed of 555.9 km/h over 3 kilometers, breaking the existing record at 213.04 km/h.

“We believe our all-electric ‘Spirit of Innovation’ aircraft is the fastest all-electric aircraft in the world, setting three new world records.”, said the company in a note.

Warren East, CEO of Rolls-Royce, said: “Claiming the all-electric world speed record is a fantastic achievement for the ACCEL team and Rolls-Royce. I would like to thank our partners and especially Electroflight for their collaboration in achieving this pioneering breakthrough. The advanced battery and propulsion technology developed for this program have interesting applications for the Air Mobility market.”.

The ‘Spirit of Innovation’ is part of the ACCEL or ‘Accelerating Flight Electrification’ project. Half of the project’s funding is provided by the Aerospace Technology Institute (ATI), in partnership with the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy and Innovate UK.

The aircraft was powered by a 400 kW (500+ hp) electric motor and the most powerful propulsion battery ever assembled in the aerospace industry.





RR worked in partnership with aviation energy storage specialist Electroflight and engine supplier YASA. In addition to a technical achievement, the project and world record provided important data for future electric power and propulsion systems for all-electric urban air mobility and hybrid-electric regional transport aircraft. The characteristics that ‘air taxis’ require from batteries, for example, are very similar to what was developed for the ‘Spirit of Innovation’.

Rolls-Royce has a history of trying and breaking flight speed records, dating back to the Schneider Trophies of the early 1930s. The speed achieved by Rolls-Royce test pilot and Director of Flight Operations Phil O’ Dell, in the ‘Spirit of Innovation’, was more than 213.04 km/h faster than the previous record set by Siemens eAircraft Extra 330 in 2017.

Phil O’Dell said: “Flying with the ‘Spirit of Innovation’ at ‘such incredible speeds and believing we’ve broken the world record for all-electric flying is a momentous occasion. This is the highlight of my career and an incredible achievement for the entire team. The opportunity to be at the forefront of another pioneering chapter in Rolls-Royce history, as we seek to deliver the future of aviation, is the foundation on which dreams are made”.