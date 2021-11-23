Alessandra Scatena remembers the singer Julio Iglesias’ advances

Alessandra Scatena, 46, recalled the attacks she received from singer Julio Iglesias, 78. The presenter confessed that it was “an absurd thing”.

In an interview with “Foi Mau” today, at 10:30 pm, on RedeTV!, the former stage assistant of Gugu Liberato, with whom she worked for over a decade, told Maurício Meirelles that she received advances from several names in national music and international, including the Spanish singer.

“Think of a flirtatious man, to say the least. He would say to Gugu: ‘I’ll take this woman with me’. He stayed behind me the entire program, called me ‘guapa’ and ‘hermosa’, kept looking at me from head to toe and from head to toe. An absurd thing,” he said.

The presenter said that, even when he heard that she was compromised, he replied that he didn’t care. “I didn’t know what to answer anymore,” she said, who at the time was already married to businessman Rogério Gherbali. Last year, in July, her husband died a victim of Covid-19.

“What I heard the most at that time was: ‘So and so liked you a lot and wants to take you out.’ Always in that little chat, always in that sense,” she said.

