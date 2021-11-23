Alessandra Scatena reveals harassment behind the scenes of ‘Legal Sunday’ | Column Fabia Oliveira

Former stage assistant of Gugu Liberato on ‘Domingo Legal’ in the 90’s, Alessandra Scatena revealed to have suffered harassment behind the scenes of the SBT attraction. “What I heard the most at that time was: ‘So and so liked you a lot and wants to take you out.’ Always in this little chat, always in this footprint”, said the businesswoman.

Aged 46 and widow for just over a year of Rogério Gherbali, a victim of Covid-19, Alessandra did not want to reveal names, but ended up in an embarrassing situation with one of the world’s idols of romantic music: Julio Iglesias.

“Think of a flirtatious man, to say the least. He used to say to Gugu: ‘I’m taking this woman with me’. He stayed behind me the entire program, called me ‘guapa’ and ‘hermosa’, kept looking at me from head to toe and from head to toe. An absurd thing. Very absurd”, he told the presenter Maurício Meirelles during an interview on the program ‘Foi Mau’.

At the time, Alessandra was newly married to Rogério and even though he said he was not single, the Spanish singer insisted on the line. I didn’t know what to answer anymore”.