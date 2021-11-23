Already assumes isolated leadership of Corinthians assistance in 2021; see list

Center forward Jô took the lead in assists at Corinthians in 2021, taking into account the entire year, not just the season. It was Gabriel’s pass to goal in the 2-0 victory against Santos, at Neo Química Arena, in the 34th round of the Brazilian Championship.

The player resumes the condition of isolated leader since he had “lost” an assist because, in the match against Fortaleza, he did not touch the ball when pivoting on the opponent’s defender. In this way, there is no configuration of passing to the goal, even though the movement was fundamental for the play.

It is worth remembering that the sum includes other competitions that took place in 2021. In principle, the first assist came in the victory against Salgueiro, 3-0, in the Copa do Brasil.

Afterwards, Jô participated in the 5-0 rout against Sport Huancayo in the Sul-Americana. Finally, he helped his teammates balance the nets of four clubs at the Brazilian Nationals: Cuiabá, América Mineiro, Chapecoense and Santos.

Second survey of the my helm, Jô also equaled his second best season in the category “waiter”. In 2017, the year of his second spell at Timão, the striker also made six assists. The best one is still from 2005, when he made nine passes for goal.

Corinthians assistance leaders in 2021

Joe – 6 assists

Fábio Santos – 5 assists

Fagner – 5 assists

Gustavo Mosquito – 4 assists

Mateus Vital – 4 assists

Giuliano – 3 assists

Adson – 3 assists

Cantillo – 3 assists

Gabriel – 3 assists

See more at: J and Campeonato Brasileiro.