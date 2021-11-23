Amazon Collects Intimate User Data Through Alexa | Tech | Online Diary

As a Virginia lawmaker, Ibraheem Samirah has studied Internet privacy issues and debated how to regulate the collection of personal data by technology companies. Still, he was surprised to learn all the details of the information Amazon had collected about him.

The e-commerce giant had over a thousand contacts from its phone. He had records of exactly what part of the Quran Samirah, who is a Muslim, had heard on December 17 of last year. The company knew all the research he had done on his platform, including one for books on “progressive community organizing” and other sensitive health-related research that he thought was private.

“Are they selling products or spying on ordinary people?” asked Samirah, a Democratic member of the Virginia House of Delegates. Samirah was among the few Virginia lawmakers who opposed an industry-friendly Amazon state privacy bill passed earlier this year. At the request of Reuters, Samirah asked Amazon to disclose the data it collected about him as a consumer.

Amazon collects consumer data through its Alexa voice assistant, its marketplace purchases, Kindle e-readers, and its music platform.

So the company gathers a vast array of information about its US customers and began making that data available to everyone on request early last year, after trying and failing to defeat a 2018 California measure that required such disclosures.

Seven Reuters reporters also obtained their files from Amazon. The data reveals the company’s ability to bring together incredibly intimate portraits of individual consumers.

This information can reveal a person’s height, weight, health, ethnicity, political trends, and your reading and shopping habits. It is also possible to know the whereabouts on a given day and, sometimes, who they found.

A reporter’s dossier revealed that Amazon collected more than 90,000 Alexa recordings from family members between December 2017 and June 2021 – an average of about 70 per day. The recordings included details such as the children’s names and their favorite songs.

Amazon captured the kids asking how they could convince their parents to let them play and getting detailed instructions from Alexa on how to convince their parents to buy video games.

Some recordings involved conversations between family members using Alexa devices to communicate in different parts of the house. Several recordings captured children ages seven to 12 asking Alexa questions about terms like “pansexual”. The reporter didn’t realize that Amazon was storing the recordings.