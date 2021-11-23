Amazon Prime Gaming: See full list of free games and bonuses for December

Monthly highlights include Need for Speed ​​Hot Pursuit Remastered, Journey to the Savage Planet and Frostpunk

Christmas is approaching and Amazon already has some guaranteed gifts for Prime Gaming subscribers. This Monday (22) the company released the list of games that will be distributed “free of charge” to participants of the subscription service in the month of December.

The game list includes big names such as Need for Speed ​​Hot Pursuit Remastered, offered in partnership with Electronic Arts. It’s worth remembering that Prime subscribers have already received other EA games in the past few months, including Battlefield V and Dragon Age Inquisition.

Other highlights from the December 2021 listing include Journey to the Savage Planet, Football Manager 2021 (unfortunately unavailable in Brazil) and Frostpunk. You can check the complete list below.

As every month, we repeat the classic tip: for those who want to get all these games for free (for real), one option is use Prime’s 30-day trial period. This is valid for all new accounts or for those that have never used the benefit. Even if they are redeemed in the trial period, the games will be yours forever.



It is also worth remembering that November games are still active and available until December 1st.. So there’s time to rescue games like Control Ultimate Edition, Dragon Age Inquisition, Rise of the Tomb Raider, Rogue Heroes, Liberated and Puzzle Agent 2.

Free Amazon Prime Gaming Games in December

Need for Speed ​​Hot Pursuit Journey to the Savage Planet – Deluxe Edition Bundle Football Manager 2021 (not available in Brazil) frostpunk Morkredd Spellcaster University Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse Tales of Monkey Island Complete Pack Youtubers Life

1. Need for Speed ​​Hot Pursuit Remastered

A game that needs no introduction. Hot Pursuit brings you beautiful landscapes and aggressive maneuvers to push opponents and police cars out of your way. This version features slightly reworked graphics, with more modern graphics options on PC.

2. Journey to the Savage Planet – Deluxe Edition Bundle



As a Kindred Aerospace recruit, explore the farthest reaches of the universe and discover amazing worlds with terrifying or friendly creatures. Collect natural resources and see if planet ARY-26 could be the next destination for the human population.

3. Football Manager 2021 (not available in Brazil)

This is one of the most acclaimed football management simulators. Unfortunately the game is not available for download in Brazil, requiring some maneuvers from those who are really willing to test the game here.

4. Frostpunk

From the creators of This War of Mine, Frostpunk is described on Steam as “the first society survival game. As the ruler of the last city on Earth, it is your duty to manage both its citizens and its infrastructure.”

5. Morkredd

Protect the Orb at all costs, while exploring dark and dangerous scenarios filled with sinister creatures. In Orb we trust.

6. Spellcaster University

A standalone game in which players must manage the construction of a Hogwarts-style school of magic. Do you have what it takes to be the next Dumbledore?

7. Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse

Stubbs is back, this time to haunt any humans who stand in his way. Use jabs, bites, flowers and even smelly farts. Everything goes here!

8. Tales of Monkey Island Complete Pack

One of the greatest adventure games of all time. Tales of Monkey Island is the result of a partnership between Telltale Games and LucasArts. Will Guy Threepwood be able to escape the traps?

9. Youtubers Life

Have you ever dreamed of being a YouTuber but don’t have the courage to expose yourself on camera? How about having fun with the idea in game format? Discover adventures, make friends, edit your videos and win over online audiences.

The games will be available from December 1st, directly from the official Amazon Prime Gaming website. Remember to follow the on-screen instructions to activate the products on the indicated platforms.

Loots released every week until Christmas

As usual, in addition to games, Amazon Prime Gaming will give a series of in-game items and bonuses to platform subscribers, covering titles such as New World and Grand Theft Auto Online. Their release must take place throughout the month of December and includes the following items:

December 2 – Grand Theft Auto Online – GTA $100,000 in play money

December 7th – Mobile Legends Bang Bang – Kaja “Commandment”, Chou (7 days), Chou “Go Ballistic” (7 days), Odette (7 days), “Mermaid Princess” (7 days)

December 7th – New World – Autumn King Pack #2

December 8th – Free Fire – Ottero (pet)

December 8 – Final Fantasy Brave Exvius: War of the Visions – Alcryst Statue x100 Summon Ticket

December 8th – Roblox – Exclusive cosmetic

December 9 – Grand Theft Auto Online – GTA $100,000 in play money

December 10th – Dead By Daylight – Exclusive rare outfit for The Artist

December 16 – Grand Theft Auto Online – GTA $100,000 in play money

December 16 – Legends of Runeterra – Epic Wildcard

December 16 – World of Warships – 1x Santa’s Gift container

December 22 – Final Fantasy Brave Exvius: War of the Visions – Gil Snapper (XL) x 100

December 22 – Free Fire – Cube Fragment (x5)

December 23 – Grand Theft Auto Online – GTA $100,000 in play money

So, what did you think of the new list of games for Amazon Prime Gaming subscribers? Let us know which ones you plan to add to your account down here in the comments!

Source: Amazon Prime Gaming